Journal Times editorial: Transparency needed as COVID vaccine rolls out

The COVID vaccine started to roll out this month around the country.
As Dr. Robert Citronberg, Aurora’s executive medical director of infectious disease and prevention, said the rollout cannot happen soon enough.
“This (vaccine) is an incredible landmark,” he said. “The fact that this vaccine was able to be developed in such a short period of time is one of the greatest scientific achievements of our time.”
But creating the vaccine is only half the battle. The second part is administering it, and as it begins to be administered officials should be as transparent as possible about where it is and who is getting it.
That doesn’t mean saying that Sue Smith received the vaccine. But it means more than just saying Wisconsin received X number.
The first round is currently being administered to health care workers, which makes sense. They are directly working on the frontline and in many cases working directly with patients who have the coronavirus. They cannot make others well if they are not healthy themselves.
Those living in long-term skilled nursing facilities are expected to be getting vaccination next.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that the next round goes to those age 75 and older, as well as other still-to-be-defined “frontline workers.” However, that phase of vaccinations isn’t expected to begin until January at the earliest.
Those are good initial guidelines to get started as the vaccine is administered. But state and local health officials should start to tell the public how many people have received the vaccine in each county. They should also provide details such as if the vaccine was administered at nursing homes or schools or at hospitals or pharmacies.
It’s one thing to hear that there are 10,000 vaccines in the state. It’s another to hear that 500 people in your county have received the vaccine and that half of them were at nursing homes. It would be even better if it could be broken down by municipality.
At this point as the vaccine is just starting to be introduced, people still need to take precautions that include sanitizing, social distancing and wearing masks.
We all want things to go back to pre-COVID normal where we could pack theaters and stadiums, shake hands in church and show our faces in public without a mask.
We are not there yet. But the public deserves to know what is going on as the country, slowly but surely, takes the steps to get there as this vaccine begins to circulate.