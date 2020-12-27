Journal Times editorial: Transparency needed as COVID vaccine rolls out

The COVID vaccine started to roll out this month around the country.

As Dr. Robert Citronberg, Aurora’s executive medical director of infectious disease and prevention, said the rollout cannot happen soon enough.

“This (vaccine) is an incredible landmark,” he said. “The fact that this vaccine was able to be developed in such a short period of time is one of the greatest scientific achievements of our time.”

But creating the vaccine is only half the battle. The second part is administering it, and as it begins to be administered officials should be as transparent as possible about where it is and who is getting it.

That doesn’t mean saying that Sue Smith received the vaccine. But it means more than just saying Wisconsin received X number.

The first round is currently being administered to health care workers, which makes sense. They are directly working on the frontline and in many cases working directly with patients who have the coronavirus. They cannot make others well if they are not healthy themselves.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those living in long-term skilled nursing facilities are expected to be getting vaccination next.