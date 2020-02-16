Journal Times editorial: Transparency in agricultural checkoffs welcomed

A piece of legislation has brought together liberal Congressman Mark Pocan and conservative Congressman Matt Gaetz.

The same piece of legislation has brought together liberal U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and conservative U.S. Sen. Mike Lee.

The same piece of legislation has brought together the Animal Wellness Action and the conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation.

That leads us to think it’s probably an idea whose time has come.

The Opportunities for Fairness in Farming Act aims for greater transparency in how the federal government spends $900 million a year on what are known to farmers as agricultural checkoffs.

Farmers producing about two dozen types of commodities, ranging from dairy products to Christmas trees, are mandated to pay a portion of their revenue into checkoff programs. The money is supposed to be used to promote their commodities, although critics say some of the programs misuse the funds by overpaying executives or using it to lobby against the interest of small farmers, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“It’s not often that you have Matt Gaetz, Mark Pocan and Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi all on the same page — especially these days,” said Marty Irby, executive director of Animal Wellness Action.