Today is the first day of summer, normally a day we would celebrate with expectations for sunny days and fun-filled outings ahead. But we’re not in a celebratory mood today after a spate of tragedies in Racine and the area have left families and friends grieving and several dead.
Racine Police lost Officer John Hetland, 49, in a shooting at a bar and grill after he heroically tried to stop an armed robber. Another hero, yet unnamed, was the semitrailer driver who died when he plunged off the side of Interstate 94 and died as he attempted to avoid three other cars and another semi involved in a horrific and fiery crash Wednesday morning that left two dead, several others injured and closed the Interstate for hours.
Added to those tragedies was the death of an 18-year-old Racine resident, Tyrese West, in an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning that reportedly began when he was stopped by an officer for not having a light on his bicycle. West, who was reportedly armed, did not obey the officer’s commands and was fatally shot.
South and north of us, two 5-year-olds died in gun accidents this week, one in Kenosha and another in Milwaukee. And a week ago, the Class of 2019 lost one of its spring graduates when an 18-year-old from Wind Lake crashed his car near the high school in Muskego.
That’s enough heartache to last us all summer — and none of it can be undone. We don’t kid ourselves that summer’s days won’t have some more tragedies in store, but we hope that the events of the past several days bring a little increased vigilance, respect for the law and for others and an abundance of caution to build good summer memories and keep the tragedies at bay. Be careful out there.
In a proposal that would reshape Racine’s Downtown lakefront, a Dallas developer has proposed a $48 million hotel to be nestled right next to Festival Hall and add a convention center as part of the mix. The six-story hotel could include a rooftop restaurant and observation deck. It’s an ambitious proposal, but it would also require action by the state Legislature — which is in the works — since the project would involve building on Lake Michigan’s former lakebed, which is heavily restricted under state law. We’re anxious to see how this comes together.
Racine native Caron Butler was a dream on the court in his playing days in the NBA where he garnered two All-Star game appearances and an NBA Championship ring and now he has brought a bit of that dream home with the dedication of a “Dream Court” this week at Roosevelt Park that will serve to inspire other area youngsters.
Butler, who first picked up a basketball at the park, survived a rough childhood and used his formidable basketball skills to carve a professional career. The donation of the court is just the latest in a long list of contributions Butler has made to Racine — and the city gave a little back last week by renaming 21st Street in his honor — Caron Butler Drive.
Work with what’s working. That’s a great idea and now the City of Racine has a good chunk of grant money to help improve residents long-term economic mobility. That will likely mean expansion of the YWCA’s 5.09 program to help adults get a high school GED and to expand training opportunities to fit needs of area employers.
Racine could get as much as $150,000 in grant money though a $12 million investment initiative by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Ballmer Group to help cities with social and economic issues.
