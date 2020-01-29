Journal Times editorial: Trade deals will have lasting positive impact

“Meanwhile, in today’s non-impeachment news …” has been a familiar phrase of late on cable news.

Years from now, we will recall the impeachment trial of President Trump as a big event in January 2020. But the main news from this month, or years down the road, may be the trade deals this president has been making. These will have lasting impact.

The president describes them as “stunning,” “groundbreaking” and “tremendous” trade-related victories. And he’s on point with that.

Congress passed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, by a 89-10 vote in the Senate and 385-41 in the House.

The House vote came a day after the chamber voted to impeach Trump. A total of 193 Democrats supported the bill after leaders in the House won changes on some provisions as backed by U.S. labor.

The agreement is a modernization of the landmark North American Free Trade Agreement, which went into effect in 1994. Trump had blasted NAFTA during the 2016 campaign.

It addresses some of Trump’s stated concerns with NAFTA — for example, Canada has agreed to reduce its tariffs on American dairy imports — but preserves the overarching framework of that landmark deal.

