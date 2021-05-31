Journal Times editorial: Today, we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice

Canadian physician and Lt. Colonel John McCrae wrote those words on May 15, 1915, after presiding over the funeral of a friend and fellow soldier who died in the Second Battle of Ypres in the Flanders region of Belgium in World War I. The poem was published in the U.S. and Canada and across the world and quickly became synonymous with the sacrifice of soldiers who died in that war. Soldiers took it as a testament to their duty and those at home saw it as defining the cause for which their brothers and sons were fighting.