A recent set of reports by The Journal Times and newspapers throughout Wisconsin make it clear: There’s an acute need for affordable housing with regard to homelessness in the Badger State.
Elected officials — led by people from both sides of the aisle, particularly Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Rep. Jim Steineke of Kaukauna — are now building off that foundation with efforts to increase funding for shelters, encourage the sharing information across institutions, better connect people in need with jobs, and to invest in housing.
“We see homelessness. We see the problem,” Steineke said. “Everybody’s got similar goals, just different approaches in accomplishing them.
“Addressing homelessness and housing insecurity has been and continues to be among my administration’s top priorities,” Evers said. “We’ve demonstrated since day one our willingness to work with Republicans to end homelessness as we know it in Wisconsin. I think it’s incredibly important for me as governor to set the tone that this is a critical issue which requires all hands on deck, and that it is an issue I intend to lead on.”
“We have an affordable housing crisis,” said Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison.
In a recent 40-page report, the Wisconsin Realtors Association outlined a shortage of low-cost housing that has many dimensions. The state, when compared to its neighbors, has the highest rate of extreme rental cost burden for lower-income families and the second-highest rate of extreme cost burden for low-income homeowners, it says.
As he travels the state in his new job, Mike Basford, the director of the Interagency Council on Homelessness, said he hears a common theme.
“I thought I’d be finding out about a lot of differences,” he said. “I’m surprised by the number of similarities. Everybody has the same issue — housing, particularly for those making less than 30% of county median income.”
In July, Gov. Evers, Basford, and the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority announced $500,000 would be available for “shovel-ready” projects to help fight homelessness. The state received 44 responses with requests totaling $3 million, and in August, the council awarded $500,000 to 13 projects across the state.
You have free articles remaining.
“We can’t just throw a bunch of money around and hope it will solve the problem,” Steineke continued. “We have to prove concepts and that they are having a lasting effect.”
Steineke is correct. We also want the state government to focus its efforts on long-term solutions to homelessness, not quick fixes or mere Band-Aids.
The Racine Revitalization Partnership is one of the 13 Interagency Council recipients and will be receiving $50,000. The nonprofit community development corporation will be using the money to rehab a duplex on Clark Street near Uptown and a single-family home on Packard Avenue less than half a mile to the west, and each property will be made available to tenants at-risk of homelessness.
Both homes had been included in the City of Racine’s Property Reactivation Program, through which the city is turning over tax-foreclosed properties to eligible home buyers, nonprofits and/or for-profit entities that have sufficient financing to bring the homes back to livable standards. The city is in the process of transferring the properties to the Racine Revitalization Partnership.
Ed Miller, RRP’s executive director, envisions opening those homes as permanent supportive housing to local people and families who had been chronically homeless.
“Instead of vacant homes in these neighborhoods, they will be active and used for their intended purpose,” Miller said. “There’s a dire need to find places for people (who are currently) living at (the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organzation shelter) to live.”
When housing is affordable for people with lower incomes, or people who are otherwise at risk of homelessness, the likelihood of such people becoming homeless is reduced. If you make it easier for such people to pay the rent each month, they’re less likely to be evicted; in some cases, those who are evicted end up with no option other than places like Racine’s HALO shelter.
Democrats and Republicans in Madison often have sharp differences of opinion. The need for, and desire to, take action to fight homelessness isn’t one of them.
So, ladies and gentlemen, let’s see some action in the Capitol.
JT - you must have forgotten about the article you wrote highlighting that Racine has the most affordable housing in the world. We don't have an affordable housing problem.
Quite possibly the most ignorant, clueless, full of sh(t headline ever. Yes, let's forget a lifetime of laziness, bad decision making, ignorance, you-name-it, as the reasons for their homeless predicament. Liberal logic at it's finest.
January, 2017 Demographia released a study declaring that Racine, WI ihas the most affordable housing in the world. Two other Wisconsin communities also made the top ten on that survey. We are continuously creating additional "affordable" housing versus "market rate" housing. Plainly we are carrying coal to Newcastle! There is no affordable housing problem in Racine and more dollars should not be wasted. Racine needs just the opposite kind of housing. Racine needs the kind of housing that will pay taxes and help the budget crisis that the JT reported on last week
As a landlocked community every space needs to be used at its highest possible valuation. Racine cannot afford more "affordable" housing! Let the "noose" communities, Mount Pleasent and Caledonia pursue this fool's errand if they can afford it.
@Abraxsas....This>>>>>"Racine needs the kind of housing that will pay taxes and help the budget crisis that the JT reported on last week" Best single line explaining the downside of Racine's infatuation with "affordable housing".
