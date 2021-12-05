Journal Times editorial: To address referee shortage, train teenagers

The winter sports season has just begun and kids all around are excited to return to hopefully a normal sports season.

But unfortunately, already some games have had to be canceled due to referee shortages.

The ref shortage is a continuing problem across nearly all sports in the state, according to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA).

“Basketball initially saw a 38.8% drop in the number of licensed WIAA officials this year. We have recruited hard over the past months, and we are currently down about 18% at this time,” said Kate Peterson Abiad, former Cleveland State women’s basketball coach and current assistant director at the WIAA. “Many of those officials, however, are new to the sport, and will not be ready to officiate Varsity contests for several years.”

The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t exactly help in the recruitment of officials, either.

“In 2019-2020, prior to the start of the pandemic, the WIAA had approximately 9,300 officials (total) in all sports. During the 2020-21 season, many officials did not license, due to personal choice. Our overall total of officials dropped to 7,800,” she said.

And it’s only gone down. As of Aug. 1, there were only 6,000 licensed WIAA officials, a drop of 34.4% since before the pandemic, Abiad said.

To help try to recruit more referees, the WIAA is partnering with stakeholders, including athletic directors, and encouraging high school classes on officiating in hopes they will want to continue in the future. That is a good idea for districts all across the state to consider. Get the students directly involved.

While they shouldn’t be officiating their own age groups, they could certainly get practice officiating youth sports games. Then they could be ready to referee high school games after graduation.

While learning the skills involved in refereeing, they will also learn more about sportsmanship and the tough calls officials make. Those are skills that can help the students play better when they are on the court or field. They are also good life lessons for the offseason as well.

There are lessons they can certainly bring back to those parents who think they can ref from the sideline.

Before being verbally abusive, those parents need to remember that without refs, there are no games. Maybe they can sign up for the referring classes along with their students.

