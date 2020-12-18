Journal Times editorial: Time to turn the page on the presidential election

Justice Hagedorn, joined by three liberals on the court, essentially held you can’t change the rules after the election because you don’t like the results.

“The challenges raised by the (Trump) campaign in this case . . . come long after the last play or even the last game; the campaign is challenging the rulebook adopted before the season began,” Hagedorn wrote. “Striking these votes now – after the election, and in only two of Wisconsin’s 72 counties when the disputed practices were followed by hundreds of thousands of absentee voters statewide – would be an extraordinary step for this court to take. We will not do so.”

Hagedorn wrote that the dispute over election rules could have been challenged long before the election and that the Trump campaign’s predicament was “one of the campaign’s own making.”

The next presidential election is less than four years away and we would hope — in the coolness of the post-election months — that any pernicious or illegal voting practices can be dealt with by election officials and the state Legislature. No more ex post facto challenges, please.

We salute Justice Hagedorn for his common-sense ruling and the U.S. Supreme Court justices for following the rule of law and not bending to the pressure of politics in our very divided state and country.