Journal Times editorial: Time to plan now for COVID vaccine distribution

A good place to start is to look at the statistics and see who has been most severely impacted by the coronavirus — and that seems to indicate that elderly people should be first in line for those vaccinations when they become available.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Looking at state Department of Health Services numbers, 1,252 of the state’s 1,440 deaths, more than 85 percent, have been among Badger State residents over the age of 60.

And when we look at the number of hospitalizations, we see an echo of that, with the vast majority coming among state residents over the age of 50.

That doesn’t mean young people don’t contract COVID. In fact, according to DHS statistics, the largest age group which has contracted the coronavirus is ages 20-29, with 24 percent of the cases. That’s followed closely by those ages 30-39 with 15 percent of total cases. Those ages 10-19 account for 12 percent of confirmed cases and those under age 10 account for just 3 percent.

Those numbers tell us that younger people are more resilient in dealing with the COVID impact when they contract it, and that the elderly suffer more severe consequences in terms of requiring hospitalizations and facing the risk of death.