Journal Times editorial: Time for a state legislative hearing on medical marijuana

The latest bill, introduced earlier this month, comes from two Republicans: Rep. Mary Felzkowski of Irma and Republican Sen. Kathy Bernier. Felzkowski said her goal was simply to have a hearing on the bill, which would mark the first time such a measure has ever gotten that far in the process. But the bill was blocked within an hour by Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.

“I want this to become law but people have to trust that it’s going to be a deliberate process, it’s going to take a while,” Vos said. “We’ve got to convince people that it’s the right idea and eventually it will become law.”

We’re sure that Rep. Felzkowski, a member of Vos’ own Assembly GOP caucus, could convinve people. She’s a cancer survivor.

“I took a whole lot of medications with a whole lot of side effects that I still deal with today,” Felzkowski said in a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report. “I can look at what happened to me and other people and see that this could be used without those side effects, and I’ll tell you what ... those side effects were horrific.”