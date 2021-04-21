Journal Times editorial: This year, let school districts decide whether to start before Sept. 1

We would argue that not being able to be in a traditional classroom from the middle of last March until this March, as happened in the Racine Unified School District, is an extraordinary circumstance.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Christina Brey, spokesperson for the Wisconsin Education Association Council, said WEAC’s members believe local districts can best decide what makes the most sense for their students: “Lawmakers don’t work face to face with students every day and know what they need — but teachers do.”

Wisconsin’s Sept. 1 school start date law was enacted after a substantial effort in 1999 by state tourism groups, which spent more than 780 hours over a 6-month period lobbying lawmakers.

This session, state lawmakers have introduced a bill that would eliminate the law starting with the 2022-23 school term, with the tourism industry staunchly opposed.

Eric Knight, president of the Tourism Federation of Wisconsin, said Wisconsin’s tourism industry had a run of annual revenue growth until the state was upended by the pandemic. In 2019, tourism supported 202,000 jobs and resulted in $1.6 billion in state and local taxes, he said. However, last year there was a 42% drop in travel spending due to the pandemic, according to the U.S. Travel Association.