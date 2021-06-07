Journal Times editorial: This summer, let's be careful behind the wheel

Investigators determined that a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was northbound on North Tuttle Road failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 14 and collided with a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado that was eastbound on 14, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. The crash caused the Silverado to spin around, hit and snap a power pole, while the Trailblazer continued northeast into a farm field and rolled before coming to a stop, Falk said.

A male passenger was ejected from the Silverado and pronounced dead at the scene. A male and female were ejected from the Trailblazer, and the male was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, Falk said.

The four other occupants of the Silverado, the female that was ejected from the Trailblazer and the other male passenger in the Trailblazer were transported to area hospitals for various injuries sustained in the crash, Falk said.

Two lives ended, and six other lives drastically altered, because a driver ran a stop sign.

Don’t become a statistic yourself.

Drive the speed limit, don’t tailgate the car in front of you, and put your phone down.

And if you’ve been drinking, give your keys to someone who hasn’t.

Let’s enjoy every day of the summer. We can do that tomorrow by playing it safe today.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0