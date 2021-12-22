Journal Times editorial: This holiday season, know when you're too drunk to drive

David Hanaway killed himself and two other people on Madison’s East Side on Dec. 14. Hanaway was the driver of a silver sedan that was speeding west on Cottage Grove Road at about 9:20 a.m. when it ran a red light and T-boned a black SUV containing Mark A. Brylski and Kathy A. Brylski, killing them, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

The sedan was driving about 60 mph at the time of the crash, more than twice the speed limit, according to witnesses, Fryer said. A passenger in the sedan admitted he was drinking alcohol in the vehicle while Hanaway was driving, Fryer said. Hanaway has a lengthy criminal record that includes four OWI convictions.

A Cambridge, Wis., man pleaded guilty on Nov. 18 to charges for the drunken-driving deaths of two people who were in his car that crashed after he fled from a traffic stop last year. Lonzo J. Simmons was charged in September 2020 with causing the deaths of Kara J. Cloud, 28, of Madison, and Clinton W.G. Harvey, 27, of Sun Prairie, after driving away from a Sun Prairie police officer who had initially stopped Simmons. Simmons’ blood alcohol concentration was 0.21 percent, nearly three times the legal limit for drivers in Wisconsin. Data retrieved from the car indicated Simmons’ car was going 61 mph one second before the crash, and that the brakes were not engaged for eight seconds before the crash.

In September in Racine County Circuit Court, Keisha Marie Farrington was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of driving drunk when she struck and killed Clarence A. Ellis, 64, on July 30, 2019, as he crossed the street at the intersection of Marquette and Sixth streets. Farrington had been arrested in 2015 for second offense OWI causing injury, after she hit a friend with her car. When that collision occurred, she was traveling with her infant daughter. Farrington had been arrested for third offense OWI just 20 days before the collision that killed Ellis.

As we enter the heart of another holiday season, we’re here today to ask you to know when you’ve had too much to drink, to know when it’s time to ask for a ride.

The Tavern League of Wisconsin’s SafeRide program has as its stated objective to “eliminate drunk driving on Wisconsin’s roadways. Its members encourage your bartender to ask about the SafeRide program. You can locate your nearest Tavern League member and SafeRide provider at https://www.tlw.org/saferide/find-a-saferide-member/. Or you can download the free TLW mobile app. The app shows you which members are nearby, in order of location.

During the holiday season, and after it, there’s no good reason for you to drive when you know you’ve had too much to drink. Get home safely, and do your part to make sure everyone else gets home safely, too.

