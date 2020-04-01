Journal Times editorial: This election is a mess, and it will get worse

The April 7 election is still going forward. But it’s a mess, and it’s only going to get worse as Election Day approaches.
The City of Waukesha announced Monday that due to a lack of available poll workers, on Election Day, it will have only one polling location. That could make it impossible for people to stay the recommended 6 feet apart to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Last week, the City of Oak Creek announced it was suspending all in-person early voting.
People are encouraged to request an absentee ballot online. While that sounds easy, not everyone has internet access and the libraries some people depend on for such access are closed. As part of the process, you have to digitally upload a copy of your photo ID. Try explaining that over the phone to your 95-year-old grandmother.
Recognizing this problem, in Milwaukee and Dane counties the county clerks are encouraging absentee voters staying home due to the coronavirus to use an “indefinitely confined provision” to avoid the state’s photo ID requirement. But that leads to separate legal issues.
The Wisconsin Election Commission, which consists of three Democrats and three Republicans, met in an emergency session Sunday, but was deadlocked on what to do regarding Milwaukee and Dane counties and thus took no action.
On top of that, Gov. Tony Evers proposed last week to conduct the entire election by mail, with all voters being sent ballots.
In making that proposal, the governor didn’t say how that would happen logistically. Would they be able to figure out who had already voted to avoid sending them another ballot? Would sending hundreds of thousands of ballots a week before the election even be feasible?
As Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in a news release last week: “A mail-in ballot election is logistically impossible and incredibly flawed. In fact, other states say it’s impossible to implement, especially two weeks (now one week) before the election with countless staffing, postal and safety considerations; our local clerks are already running out of ballots and supplies.
Vos went on to say, “More than 100,000 votes have already been cast and 600,000 additional absentee ballots have been sent out, meaning that a large number of voters could receive two ballots. And because the voter rolls are not updated, ballots would go to thousands of people who may have moved. It was careless and reckless for Governor Evers to even make this suggestion.”
That is all true; the governor’s suggestion was reckless. But Republicans, including Speaker Vos, are being just as reckless by not demanding that the April 7 election be postponed.
One week ago in this space, we called for the postponement of the election. One week later, the situation is even more critical. The election needs to be postponed and elected officials from both parties need to make that call today.
