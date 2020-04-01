Journal Times editorial: This election is a mess, and it will get worse

On top of that, Gov. Tony Evers proposed last week to conduct the entire election by mail, with all voters being sent ballots.

In making that proposal, the governor didn’t say how that would happen logistically. Would they be able to figure out who had already voted to avoid sending them another ballot? Would sending hundreds of thousands of ballots a week before the election even be feasible?

As Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in a news release last week: “A mail-in ballot election is logistically impossible and incredibly flawed. In fact, other states say it’s impossible to implement, especially two weeks (now one week) before the election with countless staffing, postal and safety considerations; our local clerks are already running out of ballots and supplies.

Vos went on to say, “More than 100,000 votes have already been cast and 600,000 additional absentee ballots have been sent out, meaning that a large number of voters could receive two ballots. And because the voter rolls are not updated, ballots would go to thousands of people who may have moved. It was careless and reckless for Governor Evers to even make this suggestion.”