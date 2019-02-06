In one of the saddest episodes of the nation’s roiling debate over illegal immigration and the Mexican border, four women were found guilty last month for violating federal laws in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge, a vast tract of land in Arizona’s
Sonoran Desert east of Yuma.
The women, humanitarian aid volunteers with a group called “No More Deaths,” face a maximum penalty of six months in prison and possible fines of $250.
Their crimes? Entering the refuge without a permit in August, 2017, and abandonment of property for leaving gallons of water and pallets of beans for migrants crossing the desert illegally.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Bernardo Velasco rendered the verdict after a three-day trial and wrote the women’s actions violated “the national decision to maintain the Refuge in its pristine nature.”
Pristine? In a forbidding desert-like way where summer temperatures routinely climb over 100 degrees and make for a harsh environment, we suppose with its vastness it has its own sense of beauty.
Pristine? Well, unless you count the bodies and the skeletons of migrants trying to cross — and failing to make it. The numbers are difficult to track in an area larger than the State of Rhode Island, but according to data from the Medical Examiner’s Office in Pima County and the organization Humane Borders, more than 3,000 migrant deaths have been reported in the region in the past 10 years.
Whether a jug of water or a can of beans would have lessened that toll, we can only speculate.
But it is clear that the U.S. Border Patrol is stepping up its efforts to discourage humanitarian groups from providing any such aid and littering the refuge with jugs of water. Five other humanitarian workers with “No More Deaths” are scheduled for trial in February and March.
The divisive debate over the building of a border wall and immigration policies of our country will — hopefully — find resolution at some point. But this latest enforcement effort by the Border Patrol in a national refuge is a brutal tactic that is counter to American values and should stop.
We hope the volunteers appeal their case and don’t get jail time for their acts of humanity and conscience.
As one “No More Deaths” volunteer put it after the judge’s order: “If giving water to someone dying of thirst is illegal, what humanity is left in the law of this country?”
Oh yes, let’s provide aid to criminals. This country is so backwards. This concept shouldn’t be hard to understand. Coming here illegally is, wait for it, illegal. If you are committing criminal acts, you are taking a risk. I know this country has a really bad habit of punishing the innocent and helping criminals but it shouldn’t be that way. If our desert is being littered with “skeltons and corpses” than that is because people are committing crimes. They are criminals. Typically when people are helping criminals, that would be called aiding and abetting. They are also committing a crime. People should stop coming here illegally and lessen their chances of dying in the desert. The immigrants I know who are here legally are wonderful people. They are hard workers and have much to contribute. Guess what, they also are not happy with illegal immigrants. They took the proper actions and now are seeing people committing crimes stealing what they had to work for.
Shame on the Judge. Shame on the Border Patrol Agents who are destroying and littering Survival Supplies.
