Journal Times editorial: There should be no secret police in America

You’re standing on the sidewalk in an American city, not violating any laws.

Men in camouflage gear grab you off the street, stuff you into an unmarked vehicle and drive off.

You might think you’re under arrest, but in the absence of law-enforcement agency badges, how do you know you’re not being kidnapped by a bunch of wannabes or paramilitaries with no legal authority?

How do your friends or family find out where to post your bail?

This is what’s happening in Portland, Ore.

There’s unrest in Portland, to be sure. Those violating laws should be prosecuted. We tend to think federal agents wouldn’t be on the streets of Oregon’s largest city if Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler had acted more decisively to arrest lawbreakers while respecting the First Amendment rights of peaceful protesters.

But federal agents deployed by Department of Homeland Acting Secretary Chad Wolf — a man with no experience in law enforcement — do not have authority beyond protecting federal buildings. And yet these agents, with neither agency insignia or names visible, have been grabbing people off the street, frequently without the probable cause law-enforcement officers are required to demonstrate.