Journal Times editorial: The USPS remains an essential service, and should be bailed out

The coronavirus crisis has hit the USPS hard, officials told lawmakers in Congress on April 9, and help from Congress it could run out of money by the end of September.

Mail volume is down by nearly a third compared with the same time last year and dropping quickly, as businesses drastically cut back on solicitations, advertisements and all kinds of letters that make up the bulk of the mail service’s bottom line, the New York Times reported.

“At a time when America needs the Postal Service more than ever, the reason we are so needed is having a devastating effect on our business,” Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan said in a statement to The New York Times. “The sudden drop in mail volumes, our most profitable revenue stream, is steep and may never fully recover.” She called on Congress to “shore up the finances of the Postal Service” as it had other businesses.