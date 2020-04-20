Journal Times editorial: The USPS remains an essential service, and should be bailed out

In our national discussion of what constitutes an essential service, a good starting point would be determining what services are mandated in the Constitution.
Airlines and cruise lines aren’t mentioned there. But the Postal Service is.
In Article I of the Constitution, Section 8 enumerates Congress’ powers. The seventh of the 18 powers listed is “To provide Post Offices and Post Roads.”
Even in an age of widespread use of email and package delivery by trucks emblazoned with the logos of UPS, FedEx and Amazon, we Americans still make considerable use of the United States Postal Service.
If you’re skeptical of that, consider your answers to these questions:
Did you receive any Christmas cards last December? How were those delivered?
Does your grandmother or great-grandmother send you an email on your birthday? Or does she write you a letter?
Were all of those items you’ve ordered recently from Walmart, Target or Amazon delivered separately? Or did your postal carrier put them in your mailbox or on your porch? (Amazon relies on about 230,000 USPS workers to deliver many of its packages, TheWeek.com reported in 2018).
In an increasingly digital age, the Postal Service remains useful to millions of Americans.
The coronavirus crisis has hit the USPS hard, officials told lawmakers in Congress on April 9, and help from Congress it could run out of money by the end of September.
Mail volume is down by nearly a third compared with the same time last year and dropping quickly, as businesses drastically cut back on solicitations, advertisements and all kinds of letters that make up the bulk of the mail service’s bottom line, the New York Times reported.
“At a time when America needs the Postal Service more than ever, the reason we are so needed is having a devastating effect on our business,” Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan said in a statement to The New York Times. “The sudden drop in mail volumes, our most profitable revenue stream, is steep and may never fully recover.” She called on Congress to “shore up the finances of the Postal Service” as it had other businesses.
The USPS probably wouldn’t need serious financial assistance were it not the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act of 2006. The PAEA, passed by the Republican majority in both houses of Congress and signed into law by President George W. Bush, required the USPS to move away from funding its pension obligations on a pay-as-you-go basis in favor of a mandate that the Postal Service calculate all of its likely pension costs over the next 75 years, and then put away enough money between 2007 and 2016 to cover most of them.
Would you take out a mortgage if you’d been required, in the first year, to put away all the money you would eventually owe? Do you believe any private business handles its affairs in this way?
The Postal Service lost $62.4 billion between 2007 and 2016, and its own inspector general attributed $54.8 billion of that to prefunding retiree benefits, as mandated by Congress. “The Postal Service’s $15 billion debt is a direct result of the mandate,” the inspector general wrote in 2015. “This requirement has deprived the Postal Service of the opportunity to invest in capital projects and research and development.”
If we’re going to act as if the Postal Service is a business like any other, and you want to talk about how much money the USPS lost last year, shall we then talk about how much the Defense Department lost?
Or the Social Security Administration?
For less than the cost of a candy bar, you – or your grandmother who doesn’t use email – can mail a letter from Key West to Utqiagvik, Alaska. Those two American cities are 4,283 miles apart. We’re confident FedEx and UPS would charge a bit more than 55 cents to deliver that letter.
You don’t need a particular cruise line or airline to remain in business. But you do need the Postal Service.
Congress must throw a lifeline to the Postal Service, in the form of an infusion of cash. Then it should undo the damage done in 2006 with the PAEA.
