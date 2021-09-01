Journal Times editorial: The U.S. must give refuge to Afghans fleeing the Taliban

In July 2018, Pa Xang Her became the first Hmong veteran to be buried with American military honors in Green Bay. In March 2017, Lt. Col. Youa Kao Vang, another Hmong immigrant, was honored as part of his three-day funeral in Milwaukee.

Both men had fought in Gen. Vang Pao’s “Secret Army,” comprised of the indigenous Hmong people of Laos, which primarily fought along the Ho Chi Minh Trail against the Viet Cong during the Vietnam War. They were the United States’ allies during that conflict. When the South Vietnamese capital of Saigon fell in 1975, the Hmong who had fought alongside Americans, and their families, were evacuated to the United States, since their lives were believed to be in danger with the Viet Cong now ruling all of Vietnam. Today, Wisconsin has the third-largest Hmong community in the United States by state, and the Milwaukee area has the fourth-largest Hmong community in the U.S. by metropolitan area.

In America, we take in refugees who aided our military in conflict.

We must do the same for refugees fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan.

In the words of Fox News primetime host Laura Ingraham, with regard to the Afghan people, we turned their “country upside down.” She used that phrase in the middle of an anti-immigration argument, but the phrase is no less true.