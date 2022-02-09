Journal Times editorial: The Supreme Court and conflicts of interest

“The basis of government is public confidence, and that confidence is endangered when ethical standards falter or appear to falter.”

The late John F. Kennedy said that during his presidency nearly 60 years ago. But the idea Kennedy expressed remains the foundation of the concept of avoiding conflicts of interest, with the phrase “appear to falter” addressing the idea of avoiding even the appearance of conflicts of interest.

We’re finding the effort to avoid conflicts of interest in shorter supply then we’d like these days.

Ginni Thomas was among the signatories of a December letter from conservative leaders, which blasted the work of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as “overtly partisan political persecution.”

One month later, her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, took part in a case crucial to the same committee’s work: former President Donald Trump’s request to block the committee from getting White House records that were ordered released by President Joe Biden and two lower courts.

Thomas was the only justice to say he would grant Trump’s request, the Washington Post reported.

Mrs. Thomas is free to exercise her rights under the First Amendment.

Justice Thomas should recuse himself from cases involving his wife.

No one would reasonably expect Justice Thomas to be an unbiased jurist in a case involving his spouse, just as no one would reasonably expect Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to be an unbiased jurist in any case involving her ex-husband, Kevin Noonan.

We would, however, have preferred it if Sotomayor’s colleague within the liberal wing of the Supreme Court, Justice Elena Kagan, had recused herself from cases regarding the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Before ascending to the high court, Kagan served as solicitor general in President Barack Obama’s administration. In that role, she helped the administration create arguments defending the constitutionality of Obamacare, BusinessInsider.com reported. When the act came under fire in Florida vs. HHS, she helped craft a legal defense for the Affordable Care Act.

Kagan had dismissed herself from a 2010 Supreme Court hearing regarding controversial Arizona immigration laws, citing a conflict of interest, she did not do so for Obamacare, despite the fact that had been one of the public faces of the Obama administration’s defense of the ACA.

One of the issues with Supreme Court justices and conflicts of interest is that the justices themselves get to decide if they have a conflict, since there is no other court to intervene in such situations. If Thomas decides he doesn’t have a conflict regarding his wife, or if Kagan decides she doesn’t have a conflict regarding Obamacare, that’s it.

We’d like to see Congress pass legislation to prevent justices from judging themselves. But then we’d also like to see Congress pass legislation preventing themselves from holding or trading individual stocks.

In the meantime, we’d like to see more officers of the federal government follow the example of Ann Romney, wife of U.S. senator and former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who placed her assets in a blind trust. Or the example of former President Jimmy Carter, who upon being elected, put the family peanut farm into a blind trust, because the Department of Defense bought peanuts in bulk from a supply chain that might have included peanuts from his farm.

