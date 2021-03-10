Journal Times editorial: The odor of pork in the COVID relief bill

To the victors go the spoils, the old saying goes. And that appears to be what’s happening with the latest COVID relief bill that is now in the hands of the House of Representatives.
With Democrats at the helm, the nearly $2 trillion package includes several measures designed to help Americans through the lingering effects of the pandemic. That includes 10 million Americans who are still out of work, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Key provisions of the bill include:
- Most Americans earning up to $75,000 will receive a $1,400 stimulus check.
- Extension of a $300 weekly federal boost to unemployment benefits through August.
- Sending $350 billion to state and local governments whose revenues have declined due to the pandemic’s impact on the economy.
- $130 billion to help fully reopen schools and colleges.
- $30 billion to help renters and landlords weather economic losses.
- $50 billion for small-business assistance.
- $160 billion for vaccine development, distribution and related needs.
- Expanding the child tax credit up to $3,600 per child.
According to a Wall Street Journal editorial from Feb. 21, the COVID-related provisions tally some $825 billion. “The rest of the bill — more than $1 trillion — is a combination of bailouts for Democratic constituencies, expansions of progressive programs, pork, and unrelated policy changes,” the paper opines.
Among the “pork” that the Wall Street Journal highlighted in its editorial:
- $1.5 million for the Seaway International Bridge, which connects New York to Canada and is a priority for New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, who is the Senate majority leader.
- Nearly $500 million for, according to the Congressional Budget Office, “grants to fund activities related to the arts, humanities, libraries and museums, and Native American language preservation.”
- $86 billion to rescue about 185 multiemployer pension plans insured by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. Managed jointly by employer sponsors and unions. The WSJ says “these plans are chronically underfunded due to lax federal standards and accounting rules. Yet the bailout comes with no real reform.”
- $35 billion to increase subsidies to defray ObamaCare premiums. The bill eliminates the existing income cap (400% of the poverty level) on who qualifies for subsidies, and lowers the maximum amount participants are expected to contribute to about 8.5% of their income, down from 10%.
- $3.5 billion for the program formerly known as food stamps
- $1 billion for Head Start
- $1.5 billion for Amtrak, which no doubt incurred ridership declines during the pandemic, but has been a money loser since its inception.
Like an episode of “The West Wing,” handlers shepherding the bill through Congress last week worked to woo over the lone Democrat holdout, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, regarding jobless benefits.
Of course, tacking on pet legislation has long been the way Congress has got things done and why the COVID relief bill is a whopping 600 pages long — which Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis, made clear in his political theater stunt by having Senate clerks read the entire bill aloud in the Senate chambers, which took some 11 hours to do.
But Johnson is right to note that several provisions in the bill note funding provisions that extend into 2023 and even 2025. That seems a bit out of the scope of “emergency funding” that President Biden and Democrats are demanding.
Why Congressional matters can’t be voted on as individual items as local governments do would require a debate and analysis that we don’t have time for here. But at least senators had common sense to remove the provision in the House Bill regarding increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour. That matter deserves its own debate. It will be interesting to see if the House can agree to keeping that out of the COVID relief bill reconciliation process this week.
In the meantime, it seems likely that relief is coming to Americans, but unfortunately also with more piled onto the national debt, which as of Monday totaled more than $28 trillion. Congress could have — and should — pare the relief bill down to direct relief, not simply making it another way to bring home the bacon as they say.