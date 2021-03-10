Journal Times editorial: The odor of pork in the COVID relief bill

Of course, tacking on pet legislation has long been the way Congress has got things done and why the COVID relief bill is a whopping 600 pages long — which Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis, made clear in his political theater stunt by having Senate clerks read the entire bill aloud in the Senate chambers, which took some 11 hours to do.

But Johnson is right to note that several provisions in the bill note funding provisions that extend into 2023 and even 2025. That seems a bit out of the scope of “emergency funding” that President Biden and Democrats are demanding.

Why Congressional matters can’t be voted on as individual items as local governments do would require a debate and analysis that we don’t have time for here. But at least senators had common sense to remove the provision in the House Bill regarding increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour. That matter deserves its own debate. It will be interesting to see if the House can agree to keeping that out of the COVID relief bill reconciliation process this week.

In the meantime, it seems likely that relief is coming to Americans, but unfortunately also with more piled onto the national debt, which as of Monday totaled more than $28 trillion. Congress could have — and should — pare the relief bill down to direct relief, not simply making it another way to bring home the bacon as they say.

