Journal Times editorial: The NFL is watering down its regular season

One of the aspects of the NFL that has made pro football America’s most popular sport is that the regular season is important: Each of the league’s 32 teams plays for one of just 12 playoff berths. Sixty-two-and-a-half percent of the teams watch the postseason from home.
Apparently the league, which generated about $15 billion in revenue in 2018, is willing to diminish its regular season in the name of more money.
In the collective bargaining agreement ratified by owners and players earlier this month, the playoff field will expand to 14 teams this season, and the schedule could expand to 17 games as early as 2021.
Were either of these moves necessary for the continued popularity of the NFL?
No and no.
The NFL continues to be No. 1 with American sports fans by a wide margin: The Feb. 2 Super Bowl had a national television audience of 99.9 million people, the Nielsen Co. reported, miles ahead of the final game of the 2019 World Series (23.2 million), the final game of the NBA Finals (18.8 million) and the final game of the NHL Stanley Cup finals (8.8 million).
NFL regular-season games routinely draw a substantially larger television audience than postseason games in the other major sports. That is because regular-season NFL games are important in pursuit of the championship.
Although they’re on the verge of becoming less important.
Weak divisional winners such as last year’s Philadelphia Eagles, who took first in the NFC East in 2019 with a 9-7 record, could emerge no matter how many wild-card teams get in; but expanding to seven qualifying teams in each conference makes it more likely that a team or teams that struggled to finish above .500 will get a shot at the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Expanding the regular season to 17 games would be even worse.
Why an odd number of games? Doesn’t this mean that half the teams will have nine home games and the other half will get only eight? We just can’t see a need for a 17th regular season game. It will only water down the regular season, with the playoffs having already been watered down by this month’s agreement.
Because of the year-to-year nature of the NFL schedule, two quarterbacks who are guaranteed to be first-ballot Hall of Famers, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, have gone head to head as starters only twice, in 2014 and 2018.
With Brady’s stunning move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this month, another Rodgers-Brady matchup is scheduled to take place in the fall, and given the ages of the players (Rodgers is 36, Brady is 42), it could be the last. We’re pretty sure that game will be given a prime-time showing, under the lights with the whole nation watching.
If it’s one game of 17, with a 14-team playoff field to be assembled over the holidays, will it mean as much? Shouldn’t it have significant playoff implications, instead of being reduced to “well, they’re both getting in the playoffs, so maybe there will be a rematch?”
In pursuit of more money, the NFL seems willing to water down its on-field product. That’s unfortunate.
Keep those regular-season, prime-time games as meaningful as possible.
