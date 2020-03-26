Journal Times editorial: The NFL is watering down its regular season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Although they’re on the verge of becoming less important.

Weak divisional winners such as last year’s Philadelphia Eagles, who took first in the NFC East in 2019 with a 9-7 record, could emerge no matter how many wild-card teams get in; but expanding to seven qualifying teams in each conference makes it more likely that a team or teams that struggled to finish above .500 will get a shot at the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Expanding the regular season to 17 games would be even worse.

Why an odd number of games? Doesn’t this mean that half the teams will have nine home games and the other half will get only eight? We just can’t see a need for a 17th regular season game. It will only water down the regular season, with the playoffs having already been watered down by this month’s agreement.

Because of the year-to-year nature of the NFL schedule, two quarterbacks who are guaranteed to be first-ballot Hall of Famers, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, have gone head to head as starters only twice, in 2014 and 2018.