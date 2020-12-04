Journal Times editorial: The dying American shopping mall

The Nov. 20 shooting incident at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa added another black mark to the shopping center that perhaps could be described as the crown jewel of malls in southeast Wisconsin.
Mayfair has always had a classy vibe to it, with more high-end stores and a bright and clean appearance. But in recent years, the mall has seen more than its share of negative press, including problems with teenagers and even the infamous shooting of a teen by now-former Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah in February.
Negative press like that comes at a time when malls across America struggle in the latest evolution of commerce, as shoppers increasingly turn to online shopping.
According to an Aug. 27 Bloomberg article, as many as 25,000 stores could close in the U.S. this year, mostly in malls, according to Coresight Research. That would upend the previous record of about 9,800 closures, set in 2019.
Part of that is due, of course, to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has upended retail commerce in a magnitude not experienced since the Great Depression.
But the decline of malls started way before COVID emerged on American’s radar in the early part of this year.
Racine’s Regency Mall, which opened in 1981, began to see its fortunes decline when Sears and Penney’s closed at the Mall in 2014. Boston Store followed five years later. In the past couple years, the store has seen more and more of its internal smaller stores pack up and leave.
Kenosha’s Pershing Plaza, which dates to the first generation of shopping malls, saw its main anchor Sears leave in 2017. Of course the Sears Corporation seemingly has been on life support for years.
Just up 76th Street from Racine County, the ownership of Southridge Mall in Greendale will see its ownership transferred to its lender through a deed in lieu of foreclosure, according to a report by Tom Daykin in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Some malls, including Southridge, are trying to reinvent themselves as their owners try to figure out what to do with huge empty square footage. Some have turned to recreational uses like ice rinks, arcades or bowling alleys. Such was the case at Southridge, where a bowling alley took part of the space of the former Sears store there.
What has been happening to American malls the past decade or so is no different to what the first suburban shopping centers of the 1950s and 1960s and the first mega malls of the 1970s did to the main streets and downtowns all over America. Their arrival, followed by the first big box discount retailers Kmart and Walmart and lesser brands left many a downtown with vacant stores.
Now even Kmart is all but faded into obscurity.
Predictions of healthy sales for Cyber Monday earlier this week and the ongoing Black Friday marketing, with an emphasis on online shopping, underscore that yet another transformation of American commerce is moving full speed ahead.
Malls are heading the way of the dinosaur.
