Journal Times editorial: The dying American shopping mall

Kenosha’s Pershing Plaza, which dates to the first generation of shopping malls, saw its main anchor Sears leave in 2017. Of course the Sears Corporation seemingly has been on life support for years.

Just up 76th Street from Racine County, the ownership of Southridge Mall in Greendale will see its ownership transferred to its lender through a deed in lieu of foreclosure, according to a report by Tom Daykin in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Some malls, including Southridge, are trying to reinvent themselves as their owners try to figure out what to do with huge empty square footage. Some have turned to recreational uses like ice rinks, arcades or bowling alleys. Such was the case at Southridge, where a bowling alley took part of the space of the former Sears store there.

What has been happening to American malls the past decade or so is no different to what the first suburban shopping centers of the 1950s and 1960s and the first mega malls of the 1970s did to the main streets and downtowns all over America. Their arrival, followed by the first big box discount retailers Kmart and Walmart and lesser brands left many a downtown with vacant stores.

Now even Kmart is all but faded into obscurity.