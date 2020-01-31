Journal Times editorial: The Devil is in the details for candidates

Both of them were tossed from the race after a ruling by the Wisconsin Elections Commission and then a court challenge, which upheld the commission’s ruling.

They, too, fell below the needed signature levels — 2,000 for Milwaukee County executive — after they outsourced their signature-gathering on their nomination papers to a commercial firm — an outfit called Sweet Black Coffee shop, run by Simon Warren, a Milwaukee community organizer.

Frankly, we had no idea that a cottage industry has apparently grown up around collecting signatures to put candidates on the ballot. In our naivete we had always thought that candidates themselves and their supporters went door to door or stood at factory gates extolling the virtues of the candidate himself. Those days are apparently gone, outsourced to professional nomination paper hangers.

We don’t like that. It seems to us the whole idea of nomination papers is to demonstrate a candidate has personal support from members of the community and a professional signature-collection agency doesn’t demonstrate that in any way, shape or form.

And, as Sullivan and Kennedy soon found out, state law frowns in it as well.