Journal Times editorial: Thank you to the new poll workers

The August primary election is in the books and by most accounts here in Racine County the vote went pretty well.

That was due in part to the help of new poll workers who stepped up and volunteered their time to work the polls on Election Day after COVID-19 risks compelled some previous poll workers — many of them seniors and at heightened health risk — to stop offering their services.

That shortage resulted in Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers calling on the National Guard to help out, as they had done in the spring election.

In Caledonia and in Mount Pleasant, the troops were not needed as new poll workers volunteered. Caledonia Village Clerk Karie Pope said the village had been expecting to get help from the National Guard, but received an “overwhelming slew of applications to be poll workers” from people who had never done it before. She was busy training a dozen new workers the week before the election.

To them, we can only say, “Kudos, and thanks.”

Yes, there are additional precautions at the polls these days — social distancing, hand sanitizers and Plexiglas dividers to minimize the risks of spreading the coronavirus. But that still means workers are often at the polls for up to 14 hours as lines of voters pass through.