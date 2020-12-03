Journal Times editorial: Thank you, men and women of the Wisconsin National Guard

If you were one of those long lines of cars along Pershing Park Drive for COVID-19 testing, you met them briefly at the end of the line.
If you voted in person in April or in November, you saw them alongside local volunteers.
If you saw photos or video of the unrest in Kenosha in August, you saw them patrolling in uniform.
They are citizen-soldiers, having signed up to serve their state in times of crisis. Most of the time, they are carrying out the “citizen” half of the term. But in 2020, they’ve spent quite a bit of time on the “soldier” half.
They are the Wisconsin National Guard. But who are they, really?
They are men like Pfc. Daniel Tomac, a combat engineer in the Guard. He is a recent graduate of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay. He has hopes of starting a career in law enforcement; once the pandemic is over, he can return home to his wife and four kids.
They are men like Sgt. Matthew Semrau, an accountant in civilian life and a CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) specialist in the Guard. He is near the end of his six-year commitment, but just re-enlisted for another six years.
They are men like Spc. Adam Gullickson of Clintonville, who was “QAQC” on a recent COVID testing day at Festivall Hall in Racine, the guy behind the scenes working on quality assurance and quality control.
Gullickson has been in the Guard since 2012 and was activated for COVID duty in July — just in time to miss his first wedding anniversary due to training.
They are men like Spc. Ashton Faulkender of Green Bay. You may have spoken to him when you reached the end of line in the testing tent outside Festival Hall. He is a student at NWTC, where he is studying to be a nurse; he has been in the Wisconsin National Guard for two years. He has been part of the pandemic response since April.
They are women like Spc. Jala Zahn of Marshfield; she was at Festival Hall recently to assist with testing. While she is deployed with the Wisconsin National Guard, she said, her parents are taking care of Simba, her 7-year-old Great Dane/Labrador mix rescue dog.
The next time you come across a news story about a state’s National Guard being deployed to help recovery from a crisis, think of men like Daniel Tomac and Adam Gullickson and women like Jala Zahn: People who volunteered to put their lives on hold to serve whenever and wherever they are needed.
Men and women like them have been in southeast Wisconsin for nearly all of 2020, helping us to vote freely and safely, to restore peace in Kenosha, and to stop the further spread of COVID-19.
We owe them a debt of gratitude.
Thank you, men and women of the Wisconsin National Guard.
