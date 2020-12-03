Journal Times editorial: Thank you, men and women of the Wisconsin National Guard

If you were one of those long lines of cars along Pershing Park Drive for COVID-19 testing, you met them briefly at the end of the line.

If you voted in person in April or in November, you saw them alongside local volunteers.

If you saw photos or video of the unrest in Kenosha in August, you saw them patrolling in uniform.

They are citizen-soldiers, having signed up to serve their state in times of crisis. Most of the time, they are carrying out the “citizen” half of the term. But in 2020, they’ve spent quite a bit of time on the “soldier” half.

They are the Wisconsin National Guard. But who are they, really?

They are men like Pfc. Daniel Tomac, a combat engineer in the Guard. He is a recent graduate of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay. He has hopes of starting a career in law enforcement; once the pandemic is over, he can return home to his wife and four kids.

They are men like Sgt. Matthew Semrau, an accountant in civilian life and a CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) specialist in the Guard. He is near the end of his six-year commitment, but just re-enlisted for another six years.

