Journal Times editorial: Thank you, Bucks

It’s been a week and it’s still a little hard to comprehend.

The Milwaukee Bucks are the NBA champions.

As has been pointed out many times, it was the team’s first NBA title in 50 years. The last time the Bucks won pro basketball’s highest honor, Richard Nixon was U.S. president; a gallon of gas cost 36 cents; and the Brewers were in the American League while the Montreal Expos were in their third season in the National League

The Bucks’ second championship, clinched with a Game 6 victory over the Phoenix Suns, was won in front of a roaring crowd at the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, the first time a Milwaukee pro or college team had won a major national championship in front of the home fans.

The championship is all the more remarkable considering how close the Bucks twice came to being eliminated from the NBA playoffs.

In the Eastern Conference semifinals, they were the length of the toe of a basketball shoe from being eliminated. Had Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s foot not been on the 3-point line when he made his shot near the end of regulation in Game 7 – turning his made basket into a 2-pointer – that game would have been over and the Bucks would have had no chance to win the game and series in overtime.