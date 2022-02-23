Journal Times editorial: Teach all of American history

American history includes the enslavement of Africans and African Americans; the slaughter of America’s indigenous peoples, including the Trail of Tears and the Wounded Knee Massacre; and the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II.

American history also includes the Declaration of Independence, which set forth the ideas of natural rights and the social contract, and inspired independence movements around the world; President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which freed all enslaved African Americans; the American Relief Administration, which prevented mass starvation in Europe after World War I and rebuilt infrastructure there; the establishment of the United Nations as a forum to enable nations to settle differences before war breaks out; the Marshall Plan and the Berlin Airlift, which provided aid to Western Europe after World War II; and leadership of the Western democracies to victory in the Cold War.

American history has moments that bring America pride, and moments that bring it shame.

All of it should be taught in our public schools.

In the words of Joe Walsh, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives:

“When it comes to American history, teach our kids the good, the bad, and the ugly. Teach the truth. And the truth is, when it comes to American history, there’s plenty of good, bad, and ugly. Teach the truth.”

Teach all of it.

Also, presume that if someone is hell-bent on a subject or topic not being taught, it probably needs to be taught.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0