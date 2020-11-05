Journal Times editorial: Taxes are about far more than the tax rate

This month, local government agencies are finalizing their budgets. Many of them are patting themselves on the back for not raising the tax rate. But taxpayers should beware that the tax rate — the amount taxed per $1,000 in property you have — is not the only measure of how much a person is going to owe.
For one, all around southeastern Wisconsin, property values and corresponding assessment have been going up. If you are selling, that is good. But if you are wanting to stay in your house, it is going to mean your taxes are likely going up because in many cases, government agencies are not decreasing the tax rate to make up for the increased home values.
For example: In 2019, the City of Racine residents had a mill rate of 28.35 per $1,000 in property. For the record, that tax rate includes taxes that go to the city, as well as schools and the county. It’s the total.
So, for a home that was worth $150,000 in 2019 in the City of Racine, the property tax due would have been $4,386 this year.
Now in 2020, if that home’s assessed value was raised by 7.4% in the city, it would now be worth $160,500. And so, if the mill rate were to remain unchanged, the property tax due would be $4,550.
Based on original projections, the city’s portion of the millrate is expected to go down slightly but not enough to offset increased assessments – approximately 7% on average.
On top of that, city fees are projected to go up $105 per year. That includes increases to sewer maintenance and wastewater fees, as well as increases to the recycling fee.
While that is happening at the city level, Racine Unified was were able to maintain its promise of keeping the tax rate flat. But for those residents whose assessments went up, that means they are going to be spending more money on taxes.
Local government agencies in public meetings constantly bemoan the budget limitations they have from the state. But they don’t talk about the built in leeway they have.
While they are limited in what they can spend on operating expenses, they have wiggle room for debt services and many municipalities have taken advantage of that. Likewise, the school district is able to put extra money away in its community service fund to go toward special projects that are not under levy limits.
Yes, government agencies do have some limitations. But there are still a lot of holes the agencies are able to use to their advantage. When elected officials make their final decisions about the budget, they should be honest with the residents about the full cost.
The government agencies have been hit hard by COVID and have many extra costs because of it. But residents have been hit by it as well with lost income.
That should be taken into account and elected officials should look at that whole picture before raising taxes. They should also take into account what happens if home values go down in the future? Will they be prepared to make the cuts or increase the rate?
