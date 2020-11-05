Journal Times editorial: Taxes are about far more than the tax rate

This month, local government agencies are finalizing their budgets. Many of them are patting themselves on the back for not raising the tax rate. But taxpayers should beware that the tax rate — the amount taxed per $1,000 in property you have — is not the only measure of how much a person is going to owe.

For one, all around southeastern Wisconsin, property values and corresponding assessment have been going up. If you are selling, that is good. But if you are wanting to stay in your house, it is going to mean your taxes are likely going up because in many cases, government agencies are not decreasing the tax rate to make up for the increased home values.

For example: In 2019, the City of Racine residents had a mill rate of 28.35 per $1,000 in property. For the record, that tax rate includes taxes that go to the city, as well as schools and the county. It’s the total.

So, for a home that was worth $150,000 in 2019 in the City of Racine, the property tax due would have been $4,386 this year.

Now in 2020, if that home’s assessed value was raised by 7.4% in the city, it would now be worth $160,500. And so, if the mill rate were to remain unchanged, the property tax due would be $4,550.