Taxation without representation, you may recall from U.S. history class, was one of the leading causes of the American Revolution. The colonists of the 1760s and 1770s were outraged at having no say in decisions on colonial issues made by the British Parliament.
Given America’s foundational opposition to such governmental action, you can imagine how surprised and dismayed we were to read that the Wisconsin Legislature is attempting to do the same thing.
Sixteen lawmakers on their own could impose fees of any amount to help pay for roads under a plan Republican legislators advanced last week as part of the transportation package they added to the state budget, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported June 7.
The proposal would allow the Joint Finance Committee — the powerful budget-writing panel which includes members of the Assembly and Senate — to establish new fees based on how many miles vehicles drove, starting in 2023. The rest of the Legislature wouldn’t get a say in the matter under the plan.
If you don’t have a legislator on the JFC, under this proposal you would be taxed without representation.
“Not a big fan,” state Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, said of the measure.
“I don’t think the Legislature understands the significance of what this study could propose and rather than have 16 people in the Legislature say ‘that’s fine,’ I think the entire Legislature should take a look at it and have a vote on it.”
Don’t misconstrue our objection based on a quote from a Democrat. This proposal would be just as wrong if a Democratic-controlled JFC were attempting to get it approved.
State budget decisions affect every state resident, including those involving taxes and fees. No decision on taxes or fees should be made without a vote of the full membership of both houses of the Legislature. This is fundamentally wrong. Gov. Tony Evers should veto it if it reaches his desk.
The proposal would allow the Joint Finance Committee — the powerful budget-writing panel which includes members of the Assembly and Senate — to establish new fees based on how many miles vehicles drove, starting in 2023. The rest of the Legislature wouldn’t get a say in the matter under the plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Wisconsin Republicans don't believe we should have representation anyway. They stole my representation when they passed their late night lame duck laws to strip Evers and Kaul of any power to do the changes the voters said they wanted, they stole my representation when they gerrymandered my district and pretty much every other district in Wisconsin, and they stole my representation when Walker and Vos sold Wisconsin to the koch brothers and the rest of their special interest donors. While you should be outraged about what they're trying to do with this, absolutely no one should be surprised. This is what their voters want, they will gladly let anyone defecate in their mouths if it meant liberals had to smell it. Vote this corrupt party out and shame their voters back into the cavern they crawled out of.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.