Journal Times editorial: Tax rebate plan nothing but an election-year ploy

It was almost as if Gov. Tony Evers in late January was telling all of us, more or less, “Who wants $150, no strings attached?”

We’re referring to the governor’s announcement that he wants to give every Wisconsin resident a $150 tax rebate. The Jan. 27 announcement comes on the heels of news that the state coffers will take in $2.9 billion more than expected through the middle of next year.

“This is the people’s money and sitting on the people’s money for another year and a half makes no sense,” Evers said at a Jan. 27 news conference at the state Capitol.

On the surface, it might look like a nice and genuine gesture on the part of the governor, and if we took his quote at face value we might say, “Yes, it is our money.”

But state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu of Oostburg hit it on the head when he called the plan what it is — an election-year gimmick.

Democrat Evers will face a tough bid for re-election this fall, be it against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch or conservative activist Kevin Nicholson, one of whom we feel safe in predicting will win the Republican nomination to be the party’s candidate for governor.

Not that Evers’ rebate plan is anything new in the politics handbook, mind you. We called out Republican Gov. Scott Walker when, in 2018, he proposed a $100-per-child tax credit for the parents of every child living at home under the age of 18.

Walker’s tax credit ended up being paid out just before the November election when Walker was attempting to secure a third term as governor. He used the power of his veto to get through the tax credit that was projected to cost the state $122 million in revenue. Like Evers, Walker touted the justification for the credit by citing a budget surplus.

Evers should know full well that the tax credit did not work to Walker’s advantage. Evers ended up beating Walker in the November 2018 election, albeit narrowly.

In 2018, Walker was criticized for his proposal, even by some in his own party, for what some called “vote buying.” Just as LeMahieu has said, more or less, Evers is attempting.

LeMahieu, Kleefisch and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, have said what is needed is a more solid and broader tax reform plan.

We say there is definite credence in that suggestion. And we continue to advocate that the state Legislature and governor need to ensure that the state has adequate funds to address unforeseen emergencies as well as to stay on par with changes in the economy, the current inflation spike notwithstanding.

State government’s purpose is not to act like a retail establishment offering loss leaders and buy one, get one free ploys. Its purpose, of course, is to provide for the common good of the people in a fiscally responsible manner.

Gov. Evers’ proposal does not meet that criteria, is not responsible and is not sincere.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0