Journal Times editorial: Taking steps for safety in our houses of worship

We want to believe that, as Americans exercising our freedom of religion, we would be safe in our houses of worship, no matter the religion. Sadly, in recent years we have learned that, no matter your religion, that safety is not assured.

Larry White, a longtime master martial-arts instructor for the Racine YMCA, is a member of Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31. Grace, which typically draws about 600 people on a Sunday, has had a church safety team for about 10 to 15 years, White said. Not long after the Sikh temple shootings in Oak Creek in 2012, in which six people were killed, there were incidents at Grace involving a young man who had to be asked to leave several times because he was trying to lure girls outside at night, White said. Finally, he was told not to come back.

“And my question was: Where did he go?” White said.

As a result, Grace started a church email network so other churches could be informed if someone was kicked out at any of them, he said: “So, that’s how we started the Racine Area Church Safety Network.”