Journal Times editorial: Take steps to prevent the next Kenosha

Last week, at a hastily scheduled Kenosha County Board committee of the whole meeting, a couple of supervisors said what Kenoshans wanted to hear.

“To the people who burned down our city, we won’t allow it ever again,” said supervisor Zach Rodriguez.

“The one issue we need to make very clear to the people whose lives have been endangered, whose property has been destroyed, who lived in nightly fear – is the same message we need to send to people who might come here from out of town or elsewhere,” said supervisor Terry Rose. “Our message has to be very clear: Never again. Never again. Never again.”

At the same meeting, National Guard Major Gen. Paul Knapp said as many as 2,000 Guard troops were here to assist law enforcement.

That, of course, was the high point. The early response on sending the Guard to bolster forces after the police shooting of Jacob Blake has been debated like a political football.

Gov. Tony Evers acted as fast as he could, say Democrats. Evers was slow to act and President Trump saved Kenosha, say Republicans.

Local officials firmly support the governor. As Mayor John Antaramian said when he wanted to “clear the air” about Guard involvement on Sunday, Aug. 30: