Journal Times editorial: Take a stand against anti-Semitism

Even here in Racine in 2019, we saw a graffiti attack at Beth

Israel Sinai Congregation that left the building tarnished with

anti-Semitic slogans and symbols. One arrest was made in that case and it was linked to a white supremacist group.

The graffiti attack here was met with community outrage and widespread support for the Racine synagogue.

We hope New Yorkers react in the same way with a massive support for their city’s Jewish community — and for all the faiths and races that have been targeted by small-minded, poisonous bigots who have no respect for the spirit of tolerance and pluralism that binds us together in all our communities.

But a display of public support is not enough, and New York City is responding to that as well. The NYPD is increasing its police presence in Jewish neighborhoods, including Borough Park, Crown Heights and Williamsburg. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has directed the City Department of Education to set up hate-crime awareness programming in middle and high schools in those neighborhoods and implementing them citywide in the 2021 school year.