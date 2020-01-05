Journal Times editorial: Take a stand against anti-Semitism

“No Hate. No Fear.”
That will be the theme in New York today when throngs of Jewish groups and their supporters gather to march down the city’s streets today in a show of solidarity to protest a spike in anti-Semitism that culminated with a machete attack at a Hanukkah celebration that left five people injured, including a rabbi who may not regain consciousness.
We would hope there is a large turnout from the entire community to reject the vile hatred espoused by anti-Semites and to reaffirm a community commitment to withstand and rise above religious and racial hatred wherever it crops up.
In the eight days at the end of the year there were at least eight possibly anti-Semitic incidents in New York City — more than one a day — ranging from graffiti to attacks in which victims were punched, struck and slapped, some in front of their own children.
The New York Police Department reported that hate crimes in the city rose 43 percent in the first half of last year. Anti-Semitic hate-crime complaints, most of which involve vandalism or graffiti, account for nearly 54 percent of the 421 reported hate crimes.
New York is not alone in fighting this scourge. In nearby New Jersey in early December, there was a shootout at a kosher grocery store and nearby cemetery that left six people dead, including a police officer. That massacre was linked to an anti-Semitic hate group.
Even here in Racine in 2019, we saw a graffiti attack at Beth
Israel Sinai Congregation that left the building tarnished with
anti-Semitic slogans and symbols. One arrest was made in that case and it was linked to a white supremacist group.
The graffiti attack here was met with community outrage and widespread support for the Racine synagogue.
We hope New Yorkers react in the same way with a massive support for their city’s Jewish community — and for all the faiths and races that have been targeted by small-minded, poisonous bigots who have no respect for the spirit of tolerance and pluralism that binds us together in all our communities.
But a display of public support is not enough, and New York City is responding to that as well. The NYPD is increasing its police presence in Jewish neighborhoods, including Borough Park, Crown Heights and Williamsburg. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has directed the City Department of Education to set up hate-crime awareness programming in middle and high schools in those neighborhoods and implementing them citywide in the 2021 school year.
“Fearing the next act of terror will not become the new normal for our Jewish neighbors,” de Blasio said. “In New York City, diversity is our strength and we respect the traditions of all who call New York City home. Intolerance will never take hold here.”
The “No Hate. No Fear” marchers will gather at 11 a.m. today at Foley Square, walk across the Brooklyn Bridge and rally in Columbus Park.
We’ll be there in spirit.