Journal Times editorial: Svoboda embezzlement case should be a lesson for others

This past month, former Joint Parks Superintendent James F. Svoboda III was formally charged with eight felonies including theft, forgery and misconduct in public office for his alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 of public money.

The charges were filed about a month ago on Dec. 20 and Svoboda’s case is making its way through the legal system now. But it’s much more than a legal case. It should be a lesson for all businesses, nonprofits and governmental bodies about the importance of checks and balances.

Mount Pleasant and Caledonia are working to right the wrongs, and to create more oversight for the future. Clearly, it’s something that should have been done well before now.

This case gives us all a chance to step back evaluate how another case like this can be prevented.

For starters, if a board has financial oversight, all members should know from day one what that means. Many times boards don’t take the time to ensure all members understand their oversight responsibilities and that needs to happen.

Here are a few ways Svoboda was able to allegedly steal over $300,000, according to his criminal complaint: