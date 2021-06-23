Journal Times editorial: Supreme Court allows student-athletes to compete in class, too

While having books paid for was sufficient for pursuing an education in the days of Red “The Galloping Ghost” Grange or Kenosha’s own Alan “The Horse” Ameche, in 2021 you need a bit more to be a successful college student.

Take laptop computers, for example. They’re standard equipment for many of today’s college students. Students from middle-class and upper-class families show up to the first day of classes with laptops tucked in their backpacks.

Should the 6-foot-7 freshman from a poor family be denied a laptop just because his exceptional jump shot got him a scholarship?

Monday’s Supreme Court decision upholds the allowing of payments for things like musical instruments, scientific equipment, postgraduate scholarships, tutoring, study abroad, academic awards and internships, the Times reported.

And before the Chicken Littles of the college sports world cast their eyes skyward: The high court’s decision does not permit the outright payment of salaries.

Although it may be open to someone challenging the ban on paying such salaries. Kavanaugh seemed to welcome such a challenge.