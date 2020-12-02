Journal Times editorial: Support small businesses by wearing a mask

Going into the holiday season, the coronavirus numbers are scary and the situation is very serious.
At the same time, it’s more important than ever to support our local businesses that have been affected by the coronavirus.
Yet even as numbers climb, some people still refuse to wear a mask when they go inside stores and other enclosed areas. We’re not talking about people who cannot wear a mask because of medical issues. It’s those who refuse just because they don’t want to or don’t believe they are effective.
If you don’t have a mask at this point, there is no excuse. Plenty of shops all around the county would be more than happy to point you to their stock, if you still need to buy one or two or a couple packs.
All around the nation, there are stories of stores and restaurants closing because of shutdown orders at the local and state levels.
Here in Wisconsin, businesses have been more fortunate. Our restaurants and stores have been able to stay open.
Some argue that businesses should have been required to stay closed. But from the very beginning, many of the orders didn’t make sense. It didn’t make sense that a small Downtown shop was required to close while Walmart was allowed to stay open, attracting floods of people rather than just the trickle from small shops.
So for everyone complaining about masks, think of it this way: Would you rather have everything close down and sit at home and risk permanently losing a store or would you rather stick on a mask for an hour?
This simple act done by all could make a huge impact on slowing the pandemic and give relief to overworked health care workers, who are being stretched thin during a time when they want to spend time with their families as well.
Even if you are not doing it for yourself, do it for your neighbor, do it for your neighbor’s elderly mom or dad.
‘Tis the season of giving ... just not the season of giving COVID. So put on a mask and try to stop the spread the best you can as you go out and support local businesses.
