Journal Times editorial: Support small businesses by wearing a mask

Going into the holiday season, the coronavirus numbers are scary and the situation is very serious.

At the same time, it’s more important than ever to support our local businesses that have been affected by the coronavirus.

Yet even as numbers climb, some people still refuse to wear a mask when they go inside stores and other enclosed areas. We’re not talking about people who cannot wear a mask because of medical issues. It’s those who refuse just because they don’t want to or don’t believe they are effective.

If you don’t have a mask at this point, there is no excuse. Plenty of shops all around the county would be more than happy to point you to their stock, if you still need to buy one or two or a couple packs.

All around the nation, there are stories of stores and restaurants closing because of shutdown orders at the local and state levels.

Here in Wisconsin, businesses have been more fortunate. Our restaurants and stores have been able to stay open.