Journal Times editorial: Support national anthem bill with realistic caveats

In Ken Burns’ 1994 epic historical documentary “Baseball,” Gerald Early recounts how much the “Star Spangled Banner” is intertwined with American sports culture.
Early, a professor of English and African American studies at Washington University in St. Louis and a writer and critic of American culture, recalls how he and his friends, young African Americans growing up in Philadelphia, would emulate how baseball games began at professional venues they venerated — like old Connie Mack Stadium in Philly. Before Early and his pals would begin their sandlot games, they sang and hummed the National Anthem.
Later in his life, Early no doubt had soul-searching moments about black struggles in America, but the memories he shared of the National Anthem show how the composition is entwined in the fabric of America.
The ritual of beginning sporting events, and many public gatherings for that matter, is part of the glue that keeps our democracy together. For all our differences, in the end we are all Americans — many of whom acknowledge that for all of America’s glory, the nation also has dark chapters.
And though the National Anthem has sometimes been a vehicle for Americans to exercise their rights to protest – be it Colin Kaepernick taking a knee at an NFL game or Tommie Smith and John Carlos raising clenched fists at the 1968 Olympic Games – in most cases taking a few minutes in the company of our fellow citizens allows us to reflect on the values that built our country and differ it from many in the world.
On May 11, the Wisconsin Assembly passed a bill that would require the National Anthem to be played before all sporting events at Wisconsin venues and arenas that receive taxpayer support. The bill passed on a bipartisan 74-22 vote with only Democrats opposed. It still needs Senate approval.
We certainly don’t think there has been widespread concern that eliminating playing of the national anthem at sporting venues was a real possibility. But the trigger was a decision by Mark Cuban, owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, not to play the anthem at a game in February. Cuban has been vocal in his support of Black rights and issued a statement saying that some in America believe the anthem’s symbolism does not represent the struggles that some Americans have faced.
The bill was introduced by state Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, a military veteran who said that requiring the anthem to be played more often would remind people that despite deep political differences, we are all part of one country.
Kurtz’s intent is certainly commendable, but the practicality of the bill is the question. We have no doubt that the National Anthem will continue to be played at the large professional sporting venues that have ties one extent or another to state and local funding – American Family Field, Fiserv Forum and Lambeau Field. And the anthem has and will continue to precede athletic contests at state supported universities.
As state Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, a former high school teacher and coach, pointed out, the anthem has and will continue to precede most high school football and basketball games.
The question is, as state Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, noted, will the requirement extend to scenarios like games of softball leagues in local parks, and what would be required to make that happen?
To Subeck’s point, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that officials with the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association in their testimony on the bill said the group supports playing the national anthem but questioned whether implementation across all sporting events would be feasible.
“This administratively could be unmanageable,” the group said in written testimony.
We wonder why the Legislature needed to even address this matter when the state has so much that needs to be addressed, like infrastructure priorities and coming to an agreement on the state budget. But now that the anthem bill is halfway through the approval process, we say that the Senate should approve it with an amendment that acknowledges the practical ability to have the anthem played at smaller taxpayer-supported venues like park ballfields and hoops courts, and would allow a waiver for such instances.
Send that bill on to the governor for his signature.