Journal Times editorial: Support national anthem bill with realistic caveats

In Ken Burns’ 1994 epic historical documentary “Baseball,” Gerald Early recounts how much the “Star Spangled Banner” is intertwined with American sports culture.

Early, a professor of English and African American studies at Washington University in St. Louis and a writer and critic of American culture, recalls how he and his friends, young African Americans growing up in Philadelphia, would emulate how baseball games began at professional venues they venerated — like old Connie Mack Stadium in Philly. Before Early and his pals would begin their sandlot games, they sang and hummed the National Anthem.

Later in his life, Early no doubt had soul-searching moments about black struggles in America, but the memories he shared of the National Anthem show how the composition is entwined in the fabric of America.

The ritual of beginning sporting events, and many public gatherings for that matter, is part of the glue that keeps our democracy together. For all our differences, in the end we are all Americans — many of whom acknowledge that for all of America’s glory, the nation also has dark chapters.