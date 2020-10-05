Journal Times editorial: Support Downtown Racine businesses, now more than ever

Last month, a City of Racine announcement marked another blow to Downtown businesses: the cancellation of the 2020 holiday parade.

In normal years, people bundle up and crowd into Downtown to watch as dancers and floats go down the street. That is capped off with the Downtown holiday tree lighting and the start of the holiday season.

While there, people often stop into a coffee shop for hot chocolate or other adult beverage and check out the shops for a little early Christmas shopping.

It’s a fun festivity and it’s also great for Downtown businesses. This year because of COVID, businesses have been hit hard — especially small businesses that often don’t have a ton of cash on hand to weather the storm.

The loss of the Downtown Racine parade is just the latest hit for those businesses.

For months, they had to keep their doors closed and were not permitted to do business, except for curbside pickup. Ultimately it was deemed that was unsustainable if we want to keep any small businesses open.