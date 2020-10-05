Journal Times editorial: Support Downtown Racine businesses, now more than ever

Last month, a City of Racine announcement marked another blow to Downtown businesses: the cancellation of the 2020 holiday parade.
In normal years, people bundle up and crowd into Downtown to watch as dancers and floats go down the street. That is capped off with the Downtown holiday tree lighting and the start of the holiday season.
While there, people often stop into a coffee shop for hot chocolate or other adult beverage and check out the shops for a little early Christmas shopping.
It’s a fun festivity and it’s also great for Downtown businesses. This year because of COVID, businesses have been hit hard — especially small businesses that often don’t have a ton of cash on hand to weather the storm.
The loss of the Downtown Racine parade is just the latest hit for those businesses.
For months, they had to keep their doors closed and were not permitted to do business, except for curbside pickup. Ultimately it was deemed that was unsustainable if we want to keep any small businesses open.
In addition, the cancellation of the holiday parade comes after other earlier cancellations including Party on the Pavement, Fourth Fest and the Saint Patrick’s Day parade just to name a few. On top of that, even though bars are able to be open they are not able to get the crowds they normally do for big days like Halloween, which normally filled bars with dressed up patrons.
While we cannot control COVID and we cannot control government decisions relating to it, we can still help small businesses.
Due to coronavirus, there have been some good things to come from it and one is door side pickup! If you are busy — and we all are — you can make arrangements to quickly do a pickup.
At the end of the day, if we want stores to stick around, we need to support them. That goes for Downtown Racine, West Racine, Douglas Avenue, Uptown as well as Downtown Union Grove, Waterford, Rochester, Burlington, you name it.
If you want something to stick around, support it now if you are able.
