Journal Times editorial: Super-Mask contest is a waste of taxpayer money

When you’re tossing around trillions and billions of dollars for COVID-19 relief and economic stimulus, it’s probably not surprising that some of those dollars end up heading for some hare-brained projects.
We have a winner: The Super-Mask.
President Joe Biden’s administration is looking to spend $500,000 in prizes to get Americans to come forth with new ideas to make COVID masks more comfortable to wear and to eliminate “barriers to use,” such as discomfort, dermatitis from extended wear, foggy glasses and difficulty with speech intelligibility.
It’s called the “Mask Innovation Challenge” and the proposal was rolled out last week by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority office in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
Yeah, with that many bureaucratic acronyms involved this was bound to be a beauty from the get-go.
Somewhere, deep in the bowels of federal government, bureaucrats must have been looking at the piles of cash already approved by Congress and signed off on by the president, and someone piped up, “I know, we can have a mask contest.”
That might be a fine idea for a kindergarten class, but somebody higher up the bureaucratic food chain should have recognized this for the nonsense it is and put a spike in it.
But, as agencies are sometimes wont to do, this marched forward and BARDA is now accepting up to 250 proposals for super-masks with a deadline of 5 p.m., April 21.
The contest will have two phases and will last at least six months with judging by a panel of federal and non-federal experts. Ten people will be selected to develop prototypes and, at the end, five winners will split a $400,000 prize.
We realize that in the grand scheme of all this COVID spending that $500,000 is merely a drop in the bucket.
But it goes against the philosophy that government should be doing things that the American public can’t do for itself. The fact is the private sector has already stepped up to design and sell COVID masks of all sorts – from KN95 high end masks to disposable masks to gaiter masks to home-made masks to sports-team emblazoned masks.
We are awash in mask designs and options. And, yes, the innovation continues ... without a federal-government mask contest. We read last month that researchers in Mexico have developed a “nose-only mask” that can allow diners and drinkers at restaurants and bars to eat and drink while still having partial protection instead of having to remove their face masks.
We even saw a young man at a Racine hardware store a couple of weeks ago who had forgotten his mask at home and innovated by pulling his black T-shirt up over his mouth and nose as he was trying to duck in and out to purchase a bolt. He was directed to go to the front counter to buy a cheap disposable mask. Perhaps he will submit his T-shirt workaround to BARDA’s contest.