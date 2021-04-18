Journal Times editorial: Super-Mask contest is a waste of taxpayer money

But, as agencies are sometimes wont to do, this marched forward and BARDA is now accepting up to 250 proposals for super-masks with a deadline of 5 p.m., April 21.

The contest will have two phases and will last at least six months with judging by a panel of federal and non-federal experts. Ten people will be selected to develop prototypes and, at the end, five winners will split a $400,000 prize.

We realize that in the grand scheme of all this COVID spending that $500,000 is merely a drop in the bucket.

But it goes against the philosophy that government should be doing things that the American public can’t do for itself. The fact is the private sector has already stepped up to design and sell COVID masks of all sorts – from KN95 high end masks to disposable masks to gaiter masks to home-made masks to sports-team emblazoned masks.

We are awash in mask designs and options. And, yes, the innovation continues ... without a federal-government mask contest. We read last month that researchers in Mexico have developed a “nose-only mask” that can allow diners and drinkers at restaurants and bars to eat and drink while still having partial protection instead of having to remove their face masks.