Journal Times editorial: Summer beckons as COVID declines

Those numbers have brought a surge of revival in summer plans – the Racine County Fair and the Wisconsin State Fair are back on; so is the Racine Fourth Fest Parade — although there will be about half the number of parade units and parade participants will wear masks; the Brewers are slated to soon be back at full attendance capacity at American Family Field; Animal Crackers will again return to the Racine Zoo grounds — again, with masks.

The list goes on as we see restaurants that had been takeout-only reopening their patios and boosting their indoor dining.

Across the country, there are similar tales. The American Automobile Association says there will be 37 million travelers this holiday weekend – a jump of 60 percent from last year. Still, that’s down 13 percent from pre-pandemic 2019. And TSA reported screening 1.8 million passengers last Sunday, the highest since the coronavirus hit and up seven-fold from a year ago.

It will be great to travel, vacation and go on outings and visit festivals and fairs once again. We know that there will be some empty spots at the picnic table this summer and some empty lawn chairs around the campfire. That saddens us and we’ll have to content ourselves with good memories of summers past.

Yes, we will continue to take precautions, but we’re overjoyed at the prospect of the upcoming reunions and seeing family and friends again this summer – some of them for the first time since Christmas 2019. It’s been a long, weary and worrying haul, and we welcome the sunny days ahead.

