Journal Times editorial: Summer beckons as COVID declines

“Little darling, it’s been a long, cold COVID winter ...”
No, George Harrison of The Beatles didn’t write that. But this year, he could have.
Yes, we’re ready for the sun, really ready, and for the hot summer days and cool lake breezes that will once again allow us to have family gatherings, cookouts, parades, swimming at the beach and all the joys that escaped us for a year and a half.
Memorial Day was formally set by Congress in 1971 as the last Monday in May as a day to honor our military men and women who have given their lives protecting and defending the country. We will once again honor their sacrifices on Monday this year.
That act by Congress also created a three-day weekend that has long been the jumping-off point for the beginning of summer. The COVID pandemic put a halt to that last year as we sheltered at home, stayed away from work and school, saw businesses close their doors, took up mask wearing and social distancing as the death count from the virus marched higher. More than half a million Americans died and Wisconsin’s death toll stands on the cusp of 7.000 people.
But with the advent of COVID vaccines early this year, the numbers have dropped rapidly. No, we’re not out of the woods yet, but there is hope that we will get there. The seven-day average of daily deaths here in the state dropped to five last week — down two from a month ago.
Those numbers have brought a surge of revival in summer plans – the Racine County Fair and the Wisconsin State Fair are back on; so is the Racine Fourth Fest Parade — although there will be about half the number of parade units and parade participants will wear masks; the Brewers are slated to soon be back at full attendance capacity at American Family Field; Animal Crackers will again return to the Racine Zoo grounds — again, with masks.
The list goes on as we see restaurants that had been takeout-only reopening their patios and boosting their indoor dining.
Across the country, there are similar tales. The American Automobile Association says there will be 37 million travelers this holiday weekend – a jump of 60 percent from last year. Still, that’s down 13 percent from pre-pandemic 2019. And TSA reported screening 1.8 million passengers last Sunday, the highest since the coronavirus hit and up seven-fold from a year ago.
It will be great to travel, vacation and go on outings and visit festivals and fairs once again. We know that there will be some empty spots at the picnic table this summer and some empty lawn chairs around the campfire. That saddens us and we’ll have to content ourselves with good memories of summers past.
Yes, we will continue to take precautions, but we’re overjoyed at the prospect of the upcoming reunions and seeing family and friends again this summer – some of them for the first time since Christmas 2019. It’s been a long, weary and worrying haul, and we welcome the sunny days ahead.