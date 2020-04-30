Journal Times editorial: Struggling to get an essential answer from WEDC

For businesses, dealing with government agencies and trying to clarify regulations can be a daunting process even in the best of times.
But it can be even worse during daunting times like these with COVID-19 prompting a spate of government-ordered shutdowns with temporary emergency rules that decide whether a business can stay open or not.
Essential or non-essential? That is the question.
For some small business operators trying to get an answer to that question from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., which is the state’s point agency on Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order – and now its extension – the answers have often been muddy and sometimes conflicting.
The USA TODAY NETWORK chronicled those difficulties over the weekend with a news report on a Racine County roofing company run by Michael Hurst, who was one of 2,000 people to query the WEDC through its website seeking clarity. Since Hurst’s roofing business was in construction it could be deemed a “critical trade” and keep operating.
Hurst, according to the report, was doing work on the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, which seemed clearly within the boundaries. But what about doing work on the Foxconn project? Was that essential? Or non-essential?
In true government fashion, the WEDC was using online marketing software — this one called Marketo — to answer the hundreds of queries it was getting from businesses and others. It responded to Hurst thanking him for his inquiry and then telling him that Evers’ order exempted construction, but said “optional or esthetic construction should be avoided.”
“To the extent your businesses conducts both Essential and Nonessential Operations, only those identified as Essential may continue.”
Which, essentially, dodged the question.
The WEDC response, Hurst told USA TODAY, used “a whole bunch of words to say basically nothing and leave me just as confused as I was about the initial order.”
The news network chronicled other instances of confusing advice from the WEDC. A wood component and laminate manufacturer got the go-ahead to operate because its workers “support the manufacture and distribution of forest products” a WEDC staffer told the firm.
“Your understanding is confirmed,” the staffer said.
But another wood component and laminate manufacturer – that served healthcare and government clients – was denied when the WEDC sent it a form letter saying “unfortunately, there is not any category in the ‘Safer at Home’ order that would classify your business as an Essential Business or Operation.’”
And there were others. One tree removal firm got the green light when it said it removed hazardous trees and limbs from homes and properties. Another tree removal firm that removes trees and limbs from threatening homes got a non-essential red light with a link to a FAQ clarifying that landscaping was not considered a critical trade.
One woman concerned that her husband’s employer was requiring him to come to work during the pandemic called local police who directed her to the WEDC for an answer. She received an automated response to check with “local authorities.”
WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes told USA Today she doesn’t believe it’s the job of the state agency to tell businesses whether they should shut down, but to help businesses “navigate the reality of the safer-at-home order. She lamented that the essential and non-essential labels were a “blunt instrument” and wished the state agency had time for a “more sophisticated conversation” as the pandemic hit and the order was issued.
It seems to us there would have been room for that kind of “conversation” between a business and WEDC: an appeals process to a real-live person or board if a business wanted to challenge a state advisory to close its doors or stop its operations – a decision that would put workers out of work and stress the financial stability of a going concern.
Wisconsin small businesses deserved better than what they got. They deserve straightforward advice on how to comply with quickly imposed state directives.
The Racine County roofing company owner decided if the state agency didn’t have a clear understanding of the governor’s order he wasn’t going to be “overly concerned” about violating it, USA TODAY reported. After all, he had hard contracts with businesses that weren’t going to let him decide if they were essential or non-essential.
And no, Hurst said, he’s not going along with Evers’ extension.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!