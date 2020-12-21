Journal Times editorial: Sticker shock from the Racine Unified referendum

Tax bills are out for most people and now the real cost of the Racine Unified School referendum is showing up. There is sticker shock for many people.
Unfortunately in this case, there is no returning this package. It’s here until 2051, just like a 30-year-mortgage.
When Racine Unified proposed its $1 billion referendum, they repeated over and over that the tax rate for residents — the amount residents pay per $1,000 in property value — would not increase.
The board even went as far as to enact new policies requiring additional oversight if they were to increase the tax rate because of the referendum.
Racine Unified did keep that promise.
The tax rate for this year stayed flat at $9.49.
But that is only part of the story. As Paul Harvey would say, here is “the rest of the story.”
While Racine Unified kept the tax rate flat as promised, what raised was the tax levy — the total amount local property taxpayers contribute. It raised quite a bit, up 7.3%, increasing to $100.26 million.
Along with the levy increasing, property values overall — give or take for different municipalities — went up about 7 to 10 percent. As a result, people saw their taxes go up.
For those of you looking at your tax bills confused, that is because this property value is not based on the assessed value — it’s based on the equalized value, a number which unfortunately is not on many tax bills. The equalized value is determined at the state, not by your local assessor.
It shouldn’t have come as a shock that taxes would go up when a $1 billion referendum passed. Yet in this case, Unified was so adamant the tax rate wouldn’t go up, that it feels misleading, to say the least.
At the end of the day, when we go to pay taxes, it’s not really the tax rate that most people care about. It’s the total at the end of the bill. It would have been more honest to tell people that their taxes would be going up about $100 this year because of the referendum.
But from a public relations standpoint, it sounds better to tell residents their tax rate will stay flat, then let them learn about nine months after they vote what that vote really means.
