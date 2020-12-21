Journal Times editorial: Sticker shock from the Racine Unified referendum

For those of you looking at your tax bills confused, that is because this property value is not based on the assessed value — it’s based on the equalized value, a number which unfortunately is not on many tax bills. The equalized value is determined at the state, not by your local assessor.

It shouldn’t have come as a shock that taxes would go up when a $1 billion referendum passed. Yet in this case, Unified was so adamant the tax rate wouldn’t go up, that it feels misleading, to say the least.

At the end of the day, when we go to pay taxes, it’s not really the tax rate that most people care about. It’s the total at the end of the bill. It would have been more honest to tell people that their taxes would be going up about $100 this year because of the referendum.

But from a public relations standpoint, it sounds better to tell residents their tax rate will stay flat, then let them learn about nine months after they vote what that vote really means.

