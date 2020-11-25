Journal Times editorial: Step up, be a hero in COVID fight

It’s not every day you have a chance to be a hero; today is that day.
Across Wisconsin last week, hospital beds were filling up with COVID-19 patients — more than 2,274 as of last Monday — double what it had been the previous month. The state set an awful record of 456 COVID patients in intensive care units, struggling against the ravages of the pandemic that has so far claimed the lives of more than 2,900 state residents.
For some of those patients it is like having a gorilla sitting on their chests as they struggle to breathe and hope, and hope, to survive and return to their homes and families.
That’s where you come in.
If you have been unfortunate enough to have had COVID and fortunate enough to recover, you have antibodies in your blood that can be converted into COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP) that can be transfused into current COVID sufferers to increase their chances of survival and hasten their recovery.
Clinical trials at the University of Wisconsin-Madison last summer showed that CCP antibody treatment showed the plasma helped 94 percent of patients who were considered severely ill avoid having to go to intensive care or being placed on mechanical ventilation.
Dr. Thomas Abshire, chief medical officer for Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, said, “This life-giving antibody treatment can contribute to saving the life of somebody else.”
But as COVID has spiked this fall, so has the demand for COVID convalescent plasma. Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical officer at Versiti, said the situation has become critical here in Wisconsin.
“Without intervention from the community, we face the very real possibility that we won’t be able to fill orders for patients in hospitals we serve. This important therapy cannot be manufactured. It comes from generous volunteer donors in our communities who have recovered from COVID and now are able to help hospitalized patients in those very same communities.”
As of mid-November, Versiti’s CCP inventory levels have dropped from four weeks to four days, Dr. Waxman said. Two weeks ago, Versiti supplied 760 CCP products to hospitals in Wisconsin and had to go into its frozen inventory to meet demand.
Donating is almost the same process as giving regular blood with a needle in the arm and a collection bag, but a CCP donation is sent to a cell separator which separates the plasma from whole blood.
Dr. Waxman said there is also a strong need for regular blood donations and that the COVID pandemic has made that “very difficult” because 20 to 30 percent Versiti’s donations have come from high school and university students, but those donations have dropped as schools have been shuttered and campuses have closed.
“We’ve had some real shortages of blood,” Waxman said.
Regular blood donations can also lead to additional COVID convalescent plasma supplies because Versiti tests each blood donation to determine if it has positive coronavirus antibodies and then notifies each donor if they have the antibody present in their system and asks if they will consider donating plasma.
Some people have had COVID-19, but have been asymptomatic and didn’t even know they had it. Health officials have estimated that more than 11 percent of blood donations tested for coronavirus antibodies have shown them to be positive, so one of the side benefits of donating blood could be the “surprise” comfort to donors that they have some level of COVID protection.
One of the great frustrations for most of us over the past year is that we have felt powerless to do something to curb the pandemic. Yes, in most instances we have masked up and socially distanced, avoided large social gatherings, cut travel, worked from home – but still the pandemic has been surging.
For those who have had COVID and recovered this is a chance to fight back – to spare others the suffering and struggles from a severe virus infection and perhaps even save some lives.
That would make you a hero in our book.
If you are willing to roll up your sleeve and fight that fight, you can set up an appointment to donate CCP or regular blood by going to Versiti’s website, https://www.versiti.org/wisconsin or call 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376).
Someone lying in a hospital bed here in Wisconsin will thank you.
