Journal Times editorial: Step up, be a hero in COVID fight

“We’ve had some real shortages of blood,” Waxman said.

Regular blood donations can also lead to additional COVID convalescent plasma supplies because Versiti tests each blood donation to determine if it has positive coronavirus antibodies and then notifies each donor if they have the antibody present in their system and asks if they will consider donating plasma.

Some people have had COVID-19, but have been asymptomatic and didn’t even know they had it. Health officials have estimated that more than 11 percent of blood donations tested for coronavirus antibodies have shown them to be positive, so one of the side benefits of donating blood could be the “surprise” comfort to donors that they have some level of COVID protection.

One of the great frustrations for most of us over the past year is that we have felt powerless to do something to curb the pandemic. Yes, in most instances we have masked up and socially distanced, avoided large social gatherings, cut travel, worked from home – but still the pandemic has been surging.

For those who have had COVID and recovered this is a chance to fight back – to spare others the suffering and struggles from a severe virus infection and perhaps even save some lives.

That would make you a hero in our book.