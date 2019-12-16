Journal Times editorial: Steep rent hike for Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots isn't in holiday spirit

The question from the city is: Can you reduce your space?

That may not be possible. Should they eliminate the bike room, where bicycles are lovingly repaired? Should they replace the game room, where lost pieces are assembled to make games complete again? Or should they eliminate the doll room or LEGO area?

Should they tell Lakeside Curative Services that it can no longer send over people with disabilities to help clean and sort the toys because they don’t have room?

Besides helping ensure that no child has an empty stocking on Christmas morning, the Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots program helps reduce waste in the city.

While other programs focus on collecting new toys for children, the Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots program gives families toys that have been lovingly cleaned and fixed and are like new.

If it wasn’t for the dozens of volunteers, those toys would likely end up in the Kestrel Hawk landfill which, as we have reported, is quickly filling up.