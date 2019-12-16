Journal Times editorial: Steep rent hike for Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots isn't in holiday spirit

This year, the Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots program in Racine provided toys for approximately 1,500 children in 561 families. Outside the nonprofit’s headquarters at the City Hall Annex on Thursday, there were smiling faces as families drove up to pick up items for their children.
“It’s a blessing,” Debbie Malave said as she picked up toys for eight children, hers and her stepchildren.
As the only one working in her family, she said it meant a lot to receive the toys for the children.
While there were outward smiles, behind closed doors there was a lot of concern about what the future could hold: Just days before the giveaway, organizers learned that the city was proposing to increase the group’s annual rent from $200 to $5,466.
That is not an easy pill to swallow.
The nonprofit program, which in large part relies on donations from Journal Times subscribers, is run entirely by volunteers.
You may think: what expenses does a nonprofit with volunteers have? It’s a good question.
But consider this: there are the cleaning supplies to clean the toys; parts to fix broken toys, including broken bikes; expenses related to the breaking down of the nonprofit’s washer and dryer — equipment needed to wash the doll clothes. Then there are paper and ink expenses, and lots and lots of batteries. It all adds up, and doesn’t leave $5,000 of wiggle room.
The question from the city is: Can you reduce your space?
That may not be possible. Should they eliminate the bike room, where bicycles are lovingly repaired? Should they replace the game room, where lost pieces are assembled to make games complete again? Or should they eliminate the doll room or LEGO area?
Should they tell Lakeside Curative Services that it can no longer send over people with disabilities to help clean and sort the toys because they don’t have room?
Besides helping ensure that no child has an empty stocking on Christmas morning, the Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots program helps reduce waste in the city.
While other programs focus on collecting new toys for children, the Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots program gives families toys that have been lovingly cleaned and fixed and are like new.
If it wasn’t for the dozens of volunteers, those toys would likely end up in the Kestrel Hawk landfill which, as we have reported, is quickly filling up.
We don’t have the exact figures to quantify the savings the city enjoys because of Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots, but think about this: Every toy that is gifted again is one fewer toy going in the landfill. It’s less packaging waste going in the landfill because the toys are not repackaged in plastic.
While resale shops also sell used toys, they don’t necessarily have the same resources to replace game pieces, or to restore pieces to an old toy.
The Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots program is a needed program. It benefits the community as a whole, both the families that receive gifts and the families that donate used items in hopes that another child will love them as much as their own children did.
For a nonprofit, $5,000 is a lot of money. Hopefully the city can work out a more amicable solution with Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots to help sustain it for years to come.