Journal Times editorial: State should plan now for a fall election by mail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The handmade sign, held by a Milwaukeean waiting in a long line to vote and wearing a mask, said it all: “This is ridiculous.”

No one should have to choose between their health and their right to vote. But officials have identified seven people who appear to have contracted COVID-19 through activities related to the April 7 election, Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik said April 20.

The hastiness of the election alterations due to the pandemic was evident in Milwaukee and elsewhere. As were the errors that created problems

We hope that everyone who wants to vote in person on Nov. 3 can do so safely.

But we expect that state and local officials will have plans in place to enable everyone to vote by mail, should that become necessary.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday announced his executive order for all New York State voters to be automatically mailed a postage-paid application to receive a ballot for that state’s June 23 primary. That follows an earlier Cuomo executive order enabling all New York voters to vote absentee.

While Cuomo is a Democrat, this isn’t a partisan issue. At least it shouldn’t be seen as such.