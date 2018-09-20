Earlier this year, we wrote about Sydni Briggs, an inmate at the Copper Lake juvenile corrections facility. On a day in 2015, she had expressed suicidal thoughts and was left unattended in her room for 42 minutes. She attempted to hang herself before corrections officers intervened. They found her not breathing and with no pulse.
An expert witness determined Briggs was hanging for 2 to 5 minutes, and Briggs’ lawyer has contended staff could have stopped it if they had responded to her call light promptly.
She spent the next four months in a coma. Briggs now uses a wheelchair, has the cognition of a young child and is expected to require around-the-clock care for the rest of her life, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday.
Wisconsin’s juvenile corrections system failed Sydni Briggs. It’s the most high-profile of a series of incidents that prompted Gov. Scott Walker to order the Copper Lake girls facility and Lincoln Hills boys facility closed.
Racine County officials have recently expressed interest in applying for some of the $80 million in state grants being made available to counties to build new juvenile corrections facilities.
We agree with Walker’s decision to decentralize juvenile corrections and close the two facilities north of Wausau. But recent personnel activities within the Department of Corrections leave us skeptical that real reform has begun.
On the day of Briggs’ suicide attempt, prison guard Rosemary Esterholm was brought into that unit later in the day to monitor other inmates. She filled out paperwork claiming that she had checked on Briggs five times that morning, even though Esterholm wasn’t even on duty in the unit at those times.
Not only did the DOC not initially discipline Esterholm or the guards who had failed to check on Briggs, Esterholm’s bosses promoted her.
But this March, as the state neared its record $18.9 million settlement with Briggs, officials fired Esterholm and another guard; a third resigned under pressure. Esterholm acknowledged in a deposition she had wrongly filled out prison paperwork and had not checked on Briggs before her suicide attempt.
Four months before Briggs hanged herself, an audit of operations at the prison found staff were not routinely checking call lights when inmates turned them on.
Lori McAllister, who was a manager at the time, promised she would train her staff to do that, but didn’t follow through. She has since been promoted to deputy superintendent, the No. 2 position at the prison. That boosted McAllister’s annual pay from $70,600 to $89,100.
Meanwhile, Esterholm claimed she was wrongly fired, and has been reinstated. Taxpayers are now on the hook for about $29,000 in back pay for her.
Wisconsin’s juvenile corrections system remains broken.
As counties move toward building juvenile facilities to replace Copper Lake and Lincoln Hills, the overriding objective should be to ensure that every adult involved in juvenile corrections is striving to keep every youthful offender on a path to becoming a law-abiding member of society.
That must include getting each youth the help he or she needs today.
$18 million!? One case? The goal of prisons should be to go out of business. The United States has 5% of the worlds population and 25% of the worlds prisoners. Treating kids this way will only perpetuate the cycle of detention. Certainly there are people that we don’t want on the streets. But Walker has failed, spending more on prisons than on the University system is not a winning strategy. Vote for sanity, vote Dem
Vote for insanity, vote Dem.
Fixed it for ya.
