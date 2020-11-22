Journal Times editorial: State high court must rule on Racine's power overreach

Here in Racine many families, who were not able to stay home with their kids, had to look for alternatives and that meant sending them this year to a private school. Now those families are losing their only in-person school option and that will mean some parents may lose their jobs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In talking about the order, Anthony LoCoco, the deputy counsel for WILL, said, “I am certainly not disputing that COVID-19 presents a serious public health challenge. But it needs to be responded to within the limits of the law. We don’t abandon the laws even in times of emergencies.”

While the coronavirus is something we have never seen before in our lifetimes, once the virus is gone eventually there will be some other emergency in the future and what is happening today is setting precedent for the future. And who is to say that the order will not be extended?

According to state regulations for private schools listed on the U.S. Department of Education website, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has the authority to close private schools to control outbreaks. Local health officers are not mentioned.