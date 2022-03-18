Journal Times editorial: State grants buoy Racine's prospects

Now that’s a shot or two in the arm.

The proposed $60 million Racine Community Health Center got a $20 million boost last week thanks to Gov. Tony Evers’ announcement of a state contribution to the project.

Mayor Cory Mason says that puts the much-needed center two-thirds of its way toward the total cost of the project and groundbreaking could begin this year.

Ascension All Saints has pledged $1 million for the new health center and another $2 million could come from Congress’ 2022 omnibus package.

That still leaves some heavy fund-raising lifting to close the gap, but the health center is well on its way to becoming a reality.

The Community Health Center is proposed for construction on a vacant site next to Julian Thomas Elementary School, 930 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the heart of the city.

Announcing the grant, which will be funneled from federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, Gov. Evers said it would redress disparities by allowing people in the Lincoln-King neighborhood to get the same quality of health care available in more affluent areas.

“This facility will really break down barriers,” Evers said. “As a state, we are so glad to be part of this.”

Ascension Regional Medical Director Janice Litza told the crowd at the announcement gathering that her company can attest to the need for better health care for Racine’s low-income families. She said the new clinic will allow Racine to “build a stronger, healthier community.”

The financial support for the proposed state-of-the-art clinic comes on the heels of another state grant – for $15 million – to support and expand affordable housing in the Lincoln-King neighborhood.

Mason said, “It feels like Christmas morning” as he joined the governor for the grant announcement. He said the paired grants are “the greatest partnership the state and city have ever known.”

That’s probably not an understatement.

Good housing and good medical care — particularly for areas struggling with poverty and unable to access adequate health care — are essential to building a thriving community. These state grants will go a long way toward achieving those goals.

