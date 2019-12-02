Journal Times editorial: State GOP tactics threaten good governance

At this point, Kapenga said, he has no plans to hold a vote on Crim.

That means she will continue to serve in her post with the potential of being ousted in the foreseeable future.

Under state law, cabinet secretaries are appointed by the governor with the consent of the state Senate. They serve at the pleasure of the governor, who has the power to dismiss them.

We have no quarrel with that system. If the Senate finds an appointee doesn’t have the proper credentials to do the job, has an unknown criminal history or is growing a horn out of the back of their head, the Senate can reject an appointee. That system also has the benefit of making the governor choose cabinet appointees that are acceptable for Senate confirmation.

But, by delaying confirmation votes — which could and should be done as soon as practicable — for months on end, the GOP senators have arrogated for themselves the job of doing performance reviews of Evers’ cabinet members, and not just reviewing their credentials when they are named to their posts.

That job is the governor’s, not the Senate’s. By delaying confirmation votes, the Senate is wielding a sword of Damocles over the department heads.