Journal Times editorial: State funding needed for police body cameras

It does not mandate the use of body cameras by all municipalities and police agencies throughout the state. That’s lamentable, particularly when it is estimated only about 60 of about 500 law enforcement agencies in the state currently have that capability. In many instances, the cost of acquiring the equipment and storage costs have been big impediments to the spread of the technology which can shed light on police-citizen interactions and find the truth of an encounter.

We continue to advocate for the governor and the state Legislature to provide funding for the expanded use of police body cam technology to help smaller municipalities and law enforcement agencies to acquire them.

But the legislation does set a minimum standard for storage and record maintenance for law enforcement agencies that do have squad and body cams — 120 days.

And it does clarify that body cam footage is subject to Wisconsin’s Open Records laws subject to exceptions, for instance, with video footage of minors, or of individuals in particularly violent or sensitive positions, like being in a state of undress. As custodians of the video record, the law enforcement agency will have the discretion on how to redact such video footage.